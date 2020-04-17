Quite possibly the greatest beauty collaboration of all time, Jo Malone is back with another fragrance collection for Zara. This time, however, it’s candles. And we’d like every single one please.

When Zara enlisted the iconic Jo Malone CBE to design its new fragrance collection back in November last year, everyone (myself included) went wild. And rightly so. Here was a perfume legend – and the founder of the coveted perfume brand, Jo Loves – funnelling her years and years of olfactory wizardry into incredibly affordable scents for one of the most popular high street stores on the planet.

And as I wrote about over here, the resulting eight perfumes are incredible. Refined, layered, multi-faceted, unexpected and just downright delicious, it was one beauty collaboration everyone wanted a piece of. But since they’ve already conquered your collarbones, the epic duo have now turned their attention to your home, with the arrival of the Emotions candle collection.

The very same heavenly scents, except in candle form, now you can fill your bedroom with wafts of dew-drenched florals, courtesy of Waterlily Tea Dress. Or you can transform your living room into the Italian coast, by lighting Amalfi Sunray and well, closing your eyes.

The zingy, citrusy fragrance of Vetiver Pamplemousse would be perfect for providing a jolt of energy when the 3pm slump hits, while Fleur de Patchouli would make a brilliant bath-fellow.

The candles launched just a few days ago, and while the Zara stores are indeed closed, the brand is still offering home delivery. Better still, the candles have just as attractive a price tag as the perfumes, costing £15.99 for a hefty 200g.

