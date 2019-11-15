She’s the olfactory genius that brought us iconic scents like Earl Grey and Cucumber, Pomegranate Noir and Red Truffle 21. And now, you can buy Jo Malone’s latest creations at Zara. Yes, really! Here’s the low-down on the store’s new Emotions perfume collection.

Now, Malone has sprinkled her perfume magic on the high street, teaming up with Zara to create the retailer’s latest perfume collection, Zara Emotions. Consisting of eight perfumes, the collection has been a labour of love for Malone. “I am delighted to join Zara on this amazing adventure of creativity and collaboration,” she says. “Our first collection is drawn on the global heritage of both brands, Zara and Jo Loves; using ingredients I have loved for many years. Every fragrance has been crafted with personality and a voice to tell its story in a unique fashion.”

As you can imagine, this isn’t just any run-of-the-mill high street perfume line. Every single scent has been crafted in the same way Malone blends all her creations, meaning each one is multi-faceted, layered and undeniably dreamy. So, which should you buy?

I’m personally torn between Waterlily Tea Dress – a light, airy and aquatic floral perfume that smells like a mixture of fresh laundry, dried in a summer breeze (i.e. not my musty, inner-London flat) and Glossier’s You – and Fleur de Patchouli, which smells like the kind of souped-up gin and tonic you’d find in a fancy hotel bar. You know the sort: strong, herbaceous and swimming in floating petals for good measure.

If you’re more into citrus notes, I’d point you towards Amalfi Sunray, a lemon-y, jasmine-y, sunny dream of a perfume, or Vetiver Pamplemousse, which elegantly tows the line between fresh grapefruit juice and teenage boy body spray – a combo I’m sure you never knew you were looking for, but you really should be. The rest of the line-up includes Ebony Wood, a rich, deep scent laced with coffee and cloves; Tuberose Noir, a strong musky-based fragrance; Fleur de Oranger, which mixes orange blossom and neroli; Bohemian Bluebells, a warming, comforting blend of lavender, musk and vanilla.

What’s even more tempting, however, is the price point. Each scent comes in three sizes, priced at £25.95 for 90ml, £15.95 for 40ml and £5.95 for 10ml and are available now in Zara stores and at zara.com.