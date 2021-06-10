Remember when Zara first teamed up with Jo Malone to create Zara Emotions , an eight-bottle range of delicious perfumes ? Of course you do. You’re probably wearing one right now. It was a groundbreaking move for the high street retailer, funnelling Malone’s iconic expertise into a range of affordable perfumes (and, later, scented candles ) that span every fragrance taste, from bold and billowing florals to rich, spicy scents.

As anyone that spent weeks trying to hunt out a bottle from the Zara Emotions collab can attest, the range was – and still is – wildly successful. So much so, that Zara has decided to team up with Malone once more on a second collection of perfumes which have just gone on sale: Zara Rain.

Unsurprisingly, given its name, this set of scents is inspired by rain. “The beauty of raindrops never fails to delight me, bringing new life and a new beginning,” Malone muses. As such, the fragrances manage to conjure up all the magic of this polarising weather pattern, from the refreshing reprieve of a light shower on a muggy summer’s day to the cosiness of a drizzly winter afternoon.

So what do each of the new perfumes smell like? And more importantly, which one deserves space on your collarbones? Having smelt (and loved) the entire collection, let me walk you through each one which, by the way, come in both 90ml bottles for £25.99 each as well as 10ml vials for £5.99 each.