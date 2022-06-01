All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
An edit of the best Jubilee beauty sale deals to snap up sharpish.
Not only has the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee given us a three day week and four day weekend, but it’s also prompted a slew of make-up, tools, haircare and skincare deals.
Here, we round up the 16 savings worth your time at Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic and Feelunique this bank holiday weekend. From a cult Nars bronzing block to Olaplex, Bobbi Brown, Medik8 and Rapidlash, consider this your curated guide to the Jubilee sales.
Best Cult Beauty Jubilee deals
Smooth bumpy skin texture, treat hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone and unclog congested skin with this daily toner from skincare geniuses Ren Clean Skincare – it exfoliates, illuminates and hydrates the skin.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Limited Edition Daily AHA Tonic at Cult Beauty, £13.50 (was £27)
Created by Alicia Keys, Keys Soulcare champions a practice of self-care deeply entwined with self-love. The formulas – nourishing, indulgent and soothing – echo this, packed with efficacious ingredients that work hard to take care of your skin.
This face mask contains activated charcoal to draw out impurities from the skin, manuka honey for hydration and antibacterial benefits, as well as gold foil for a radiant glow.
Shop Keys Soulcare Harmony Mask at Cult Beauty, £19.60 (was £28)
A lightweight, high coverage foundation, this radiant, gently blurring foundation lends skin a soft, illuminated appearance.
Shop Laura Mercier Flawless Lumière Foundation at Cult Beauty, £21.60 (was £36)
Best Lookfantastic Jubilee deals
An award-winning cult cleansing balm, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm melts away make-up, dirt and impurities (including SPF), transforming from an oil-rich balm to a cleansing milk. Soothing, smoothing and moisturising, skin is left clean, supple and ready for the rest of your skincare routine.
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm at Lookfantastic, £34.50 (was £44)
The three Olaplex products with the highest percentage of bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (the ingredient that makes Olaplex the ultra bond-repairing formula it is), this bundle contains No.0 (a primer for No.3 that increases the efficacy), No.3 (a pre-shampoo treatment that smooths split ends and dryness) and No.8 (a deeply moisturising mask that doesn’t leave hair greasy or lank).
One of the most popular bronzers ever made, the Nars Laguna powder is a shimmering block of finely milled bronzing powder that sits on the skin like silk.
Shop Nars Bronzing Powder in Laguna at Lookfantastic, £25 (was £31)
Over 86% of reviews gave this cream primer by Bobbi Brown a five-star rating, citing the quick absorption, deep moisturisation and the fact it leaves skin smooth, glowing and seamless, ready for make-up.
Shop Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base at Lookfantastic, £37.20 (was £46.50)
The tan that celebrities and tan enthusiasts swear by, Amanda Harrington’s Jet Set Duo is a flawlessly realistic bronzing mist that doesn’t leave streaks, patches or any marks after application.
Shop Amanda Harrington Jet Suo Duo at Lookfantastic, £30 (was £6)
Initially finding fame on TikTok, this liquid conditioner works in just eight seconds to create shiny, silky hair.
Lamellar water (Wonder Water’s hero ingredient), infuses the hair with amino acids that fill in the gaps in the hair shaft to repair and heal any damage caused by heat and general wear and tear.
Shop L’Oréal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths Wonder Water 8 Second Hair Treatment 200ml Duo at Lookfantastic, £9.95 (was £19.98)
A hand-sized device, the NuFace uses microcurrent technology to sculpt, lift and tone the face, resulting in a brighter, plumper complexion.
Shop NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device at Lookfantastic, £175 (was £52.50)
Best Feelunique Jubilee deals
One of Medik8’s bestselling products, this night cream is enriched with a ratio of ceramides that help to strengthen the skin barrier, as well as antioxidants to treat and protect from further damage caused by free radicals. Ideal to be used after more powerful actives like retinol, it’s deeply hydrating, repairing and strengthening.
Shop Medik8 Advanced Night Restore at Feelunique, £45.50 (was £57)
Build up the resilience of your lashes with a nourishing, eyelash-enhancing serum that boosts growth, fullness and thickness.
Shop RapidLash Eyelash Enhancing Serum at Feelunique, £31.35 (was £39.99)
A highly protecting sunscreen, this lightweight SPF helps to mitigate existing pigmentation (and prevent exacerbation from further UV exposure), as well as helping protect from the damaging effects of the sun.
Shop Ultrasun Face Anti-Ageing And Anti-Pigmentation Sun Protection Very High SPF50+ at Feelunique, £25.45 (was £32)
The most comprehensive advanced night repair serum Estée Lauder has ever created, this overnight treatment works to minimise dullness, improve plumpness and hydration, and increase skin’s firmness and bounce.
Shop Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex at Feelunique, £72.81 (was £82)
Another cult Estée Lauder product, this lightweight, oil-free, medium-to-full coverage foundation lasts all day, blending to a matte, seamless appearance.
Shop Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup at Lookfantastic, £28 (£35)
Improve the hydration, elasticity and strength of your hair with this award-winning pre-shampoo treatment that tackles dry, brittle hair.
Shop Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Hair Treatment at Feelunique, £28 (was £35)
