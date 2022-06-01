Not only has the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee given us a three day week and four day weekend, but it’s also prompted a slew of make-up, tools, haircare and skincare deals.

Here, we round up the 16 savings worth your time at Cult Beauty, Lookfantastic and Feelunique this bank holiday weekend. From a cult Nars bronzing block to Olaplex, Bobbi Brown, Medik8 and Rapidlash, consider this your curated guide to the Jubilee sales.