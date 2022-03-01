Available exclusively at Space NK, we put JVN Hair to the test.
While celebrity beauty lines are nothing new – occasionally one will launch that makes us stop everything and listen up. Which is exactly what Jonathan Van Ness’s JVN Hair has done. Why? Because not only is JVN a pop culture icon and seriously sweet human being – he knows good hair.
With 15+ years as a professional hairstylist in New York and Los Angeles, Jonathan Van Ness has the craft and credibility to back up his goods. Working with some of the world’s top chemists, JVN has made it his mission to discover new ingredients and innovations and bring the best targeted haircare to his clients.
“Ultimately, hair is hair – it’s just that all different types of hair need, in my experience, one of three things: more moisture, more strength, or more volume and body,” says Jonathan. “So that’s why I formulated our Nurture, Damage and Embody ranges, as well as Complete, our styling and treatment line. It really is a universal line that works for all hair types and textures.”
The hero ingredient: hemisqualane
Another thing that makes JVN Hair different to any other brand on the market is the inclusion of hemisqualane – a breakthrough ingredient included in each and every one of the formulas.
Derived from sustainably sourced sugarcane, hemisqualane is a lightweight and non-sticky natural alternative to silicone. It’s seriously hydrating and thanks to its ability to immediately penetrate each strand, it helps improve hair health, quality, texture, shine and strength over time – so the more you use it, the better hair health will be.
Now available exclusively to Space NK, I gave the range a thorough test-run, to help you decide which products are really worth your buck.
7 must-try products from JVN Hair
JVN Hair Instant Recovery Serum
This luxurious little pot houses the secret to silky-soft hair. It works to repair damaged strands, seal spilt ends and balance porosity for enhanced moisture retention from root to tip. Plus, it’s lightweight enough to not weigh down the hair or leave your locks with any greasy build up. It also smells heavenly.
JVN Hair Pre-Wash Scalp Oil
Formulated with turmeric and rosemary leaf – this nutrient-dense oil helps to decongest the hair follicles, clarify, calm and hydrate the scalp, making the way for healthier, stronger hair. In clinical trials, it was shown to reduce breakage by up to 93% after three months when used twice a week, which is impressive. Simply apply it all over your scalp, massage it in for 15 minutes and then wash it out.
JVN Hair Undamage Strengthening Shampoo
I have bleached, heat-styled hair – so a strengthening shampoo is a must for me. This reparative formula doesn’t disappoint. It gently cleanses and fortifies damaged, delicate and over processed hair without stripping it of essential moisture. The thick, slightly pearlescent gel produces a rich lather and fills your shower with a heavenly, hair salon scent.
JVN Hair Embody Volumising Conditioner
Want thicker-looking locks? This is the conditioner for you. While some thickening formulas can leave the hair feeling gritty and unclean – this clever conditioner manages to add fullness, while leaving the hair weightless and soft. It also works to gently detangle and restore shine. Another big tick from me.
JVN Hair Air Dry Cream
This cream is a must-have if you’ve got curls, waves or you simply want to add frizz-free texture to your air-dried hair. It’s a soft styling cream that adds buildable, touchable hold and lets your natural texture shine while reducing frizz. There’s no crunchy, crispy or flaky feeling – just soft, silky strands.
JVN Hair Nurture Deep Moisture Mask
As my hair is bleached and heat-damaged, I like to do a weekly hair mask to inject some much-needed moisture back into my tresses. This intense conditioning treatment doesn’t disappoint. It deeply infuses hair with moisture for healthy-looking softness, smoothness, body and shine. It also smells delicious.
JVN Hair The Trusted Trio
If you’re wanting to try out some of the brand’s hero best-sellers, The Trusted Trio is for you. Think of them as the perfect start and finishing touch to your haircare routine. You won’t be disappointed.
