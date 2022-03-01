While celebrity beauty lines are nothing new – occasionally one will launch that makes us stop everything and listen up. Which is exactly what Jonathan Van Ness’s JVN Hair has done. Why? Because not only is JVN a pop culture icon and seriously sweet human being – he knows good hair.

With 15+ years as a professional hairstylist in New York and Los Angeles, Jonathan Van Ness has the craft and credibility to back up his goods. Working with some of the world’s top chemists, JVN has made it his mission to discover new ingredients and innovations and bring the best targeted haircare to his clients.

“Ultimately, hair is hair – it’s just that all different types of hair need, in my experience, one of three things: more moisture, more strength, or more volume and body,” says Jonathan. “So that’s why I formulated our Nurture, Damage and Embody ranges, as well as Complete, our styling and treatment line. It really is a universal line that works for all hair types and textures.”