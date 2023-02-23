All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
With 100 times more vitamin C than oranges, kakadu plum is an underrated skincare powerhouse. Here are nine ways to introduce it into your skincare regime…
When it comes to skincare, it pays to know which ingredients to look out for. From wrinkle-busting retinols to glow-giving vitamin C, deciphering your skincare ingredient list is often the key to crafting a hardworking skincare routine. The latest ingredient under the spotlight? Kakadu plum.
Packed with vitamin C and the powerhouse antioxidant ellagic acid, the Australian kakadu plum offers a multitude of skin benefits. “Kakadu plums have 100-times more vitamin C concentration than that in oranges, which gives them the highest recorded levels of vitamin C of any plant in the world,” explains skin expert and celebrity facialist Lisa Franklin. “Because of this, kakadu plums are packed with powerful antioxidants which are key for overall skin health. These antioxidants are great at supporting collagen synthesis, boosting luminosity and smoothing skin tone.”
Not only does kakadu plum boast unrivalled levels of vitamin C, it’s also packed with ellagic acid – a powerful antioxidant that contains anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and prebiotic agents. Ellagic acid works to not only protect the skin against harmful free radicals (like smoke, pollution and UV rays) but can also help to brighten the skin and help fade areas of hyperpigmentation.
And if that wasn’t enough, kakadu plum extract can help hydrate the skin and even help prevent acne. Below, shop our nine Stylist-approved skincare picks, all of which champion kakadu plum in their formula…
RMS Beauty Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir
Packed with kakadu plum-derived vitamin C, this silky oil blend acts to soften, brighten and condition the skin. Ideal for dry skin types, it helps minimise areas of hyperpigmentation while nourishing the skin overnight.
Shop RMS Beauty Kakadu Evening Beauty Elixir at Space NK, £38
Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF50
This Aussie-founded sunscreen is formulated with antioxidant-rich kakadu plum to help protect skin from damaging free radicals and promote healthy-looking skin. The glow-boosting formula melts into the skin instantly, adding not only daily protection but luminosity too.
Shop Ultra Violette Queen Screen Luminising Sun Serum SPF 50 at Space NK, £36
Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid and Vitamin E
If you’re looking for a serum to lessen the look of fine lines while plumping and brightening the skin, this vitamin C serum is great. Infused with a cocktail of kakadu plum extract and ferulic acid, the formula works to encourage the illusion of a brighter, more luminous-looking complexion.
Shop DERMAdoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid and Vitamin E at Lookfantastic, £76
Frank Body Brightening Vitamin C Mask
Brightening and glow-boosting, this potent face mask works in as little as five minutes to deliver much-needed radiance to the skin. Antioxidant-rich kakadu plum works to brighten and clear skin while papaya and pineapple extract offer hard-working enzymes that dissolve dead skin, clear clogged pores and stimulate cell renewal for vibrant, radiant skin.
Shop Frank Body Brightening Vitamin C Mask at Cult Beauty, £14.95
Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum
This bouncy and lightweight serum contains a potent cocktail of hyaluronic acid, which works to hydrate and hold onto moisture in the deeper layers of the skin. Kakadu, illawarra and burdekin plum extracts are also called upon, boasting high concentrations of anti-inflammatory vitamin C and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, zinc and potassium to fight against free radicals.
Shop Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum at Cult Beauty, £37
Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask
Repair and replenish the skin overnight with this hydrating face mask. The lightweight gel is enriched with kakadu plum and coconut milk to help soothe, smooth and plump the skin, contributing towards a softer, more radiant complexion.
Ren Clean Skincare Glow and Protect Serum
This lightweight superfruit serum works to brighten your complexion while protecting the skin from free radical damage. Enriched with a bioactive blend of kakadu plum to help brighten and even skin tone, dragon fruit to protect and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and vitamin E to protect skin from damage caused by environmental aggressors.
Shop REN Clean Skincare Glow and Protect Serum at Cult Beauty, £50
Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask
This viral face mask relies on Australian pink clay to decongest the pores and remove excess sebum, while kakadu plum sets to work to brighten and improve the look of the skin tone.
Shop Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask at Lookfantastic, £36.90
Verso Super C Serum
This supercharged skin serum is formulated with 3% vitamin C and kakadu plum, to deliver impressive and visible results, without causing any significant redness or irritation. Added vitamin E helps to enhance your skin’s natural protection and promote visible radiance and smoothness.
