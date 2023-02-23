When it comes to skincare, it pays to know which ingredients to look out for. From wrinkle-busting retinols to glow-giving vitamin C, deciphering your skincare ingredient list is often the key to crafting a hardworking skincare routine. The latest ingredient under the spotlight? Kakadu plum.

Packed with vitamin C and the powerhouse antioxidant ellagic acid, the Australian kakadu plum offers a multitude of skin benefits. “Kakadu plums have 100-times more vitamin C concentration than that in oranges, which gives them the highest recorded levels of vitamin C of any plant in the world,” explains skin expert and celebrity facialist Lisa Franklin. “Because of this, kakadu plums are packed with powerful antioxidants which are key for overall skin health. These antioxidants are great at supporting collagen synthesis, boosting luminosity and smoothing skin tone.”