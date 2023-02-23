Kakadu plum in skincare: 9 of the best glow-giving formulas

With 100 times more vitamin C than oranges, kakadu plum is an underrated skincare powerhouse. Here are nine ways to introduce it into your skincare regime…

When it comes to skincare, it pays to know which ingredients to look out for. From wrinkle-busting retinols to glow-giving vitamin C, deciphering your skincare ingredient list is often the key to crafting a hardworking skincare routine. The latest ingredient under the spotlight? Kakadu plum. 

Packed with vitamin C and the powerhouse antioxidant ellagic acid, the Australian kakadu plum offers a multitude of skin benefits. “Kakadu plums have 100-times more vitamin C concentration than that in oranges, which gives them the highest recorded levels of vitamin C of any plant in the world,” explains skin expert and celebrity facialist Lisa Franklin. “Because of this, kakadu plums are packed with powerful antioxidants which are key for overall skin health. These antioxidants are great at supporting collagen synthesis, boosting luminosity and smoothing skin tone.”

Not only does kakadu plum boast unrivalled levels of vitamin C, it’s also packed with ellagic acid – a powerful antioxidant that contains anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and prebiotic agents. Ellagic acid works to not only protect the skin against harmful free radicals (like smoke, pollution and UV rays) but can also help to brighten the skin and help fade areas of hyperpigmentation. 

And if that wasn’t enough, kakadu plum extract can help hydrate the skin and even help prevent acne. Below, shop our nine Stylist-approved skincare picks, all of which champion kakadu plum in their formula…

  • Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum

    kakadu-plum-skincare-glow-recipe

    This bouncy and lightweight serum contains a potent cocktail of hyaluronic acid, which works to hydrate and hold onto moisture in the deeper layers of the skin. Kakadu, illawarra and burdekin plum extracts are also called upon, boasting high concentrations of anti-inflammatory vitamin C and minerals such as magnesium, calcium, zinc and potassium to fight against free radicals.

  • Kora Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask

    kakadu-plum-skincare-kora

    Repair and replenish the skin overnight with this hydrating face mask. The lightweight gel is enriched with kakadu plum and coconut milk to help soothe, smooth and plump the skin, contributing towards a softer, more radiant complexion.

  • Ren Clean Skincare Glow and Protect Serum

    kakadu-plum-skincare-REN

    This lightweight superfruit serum works to brighten your complexion while protecting the skin from free radical damage. Enriched with a bioactive blend of kakadu plum to help brighten and even skin tone, dragon fruit to protect and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and vitamin E to protect skin from damage caused by environmental aggressors.

  • Sand & Sky Brilliant Skin Purifying Pink Clay Mask

    kakadu-plum-skincare-sand-and-sky

    This viral face mask relies on Australian pink clay to decongest the pores and remove excess sebum, while kakadu plum sets to work to brighten and improve the look of the skin tone.

  • Verso Super C Serum

    kakadu-plum-skincare-verso

    This supercharged skin serum is formulated with 3% vitamin C and kakadu plum, to deliver impressive and visible results, without causing any significant redness or irritation. Added vitamin E helps to enhance your skin’s natural protection and promote visible radiance and smoothness.

