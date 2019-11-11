A comprehensive guide to keratin hair treatments

So, what can you expect when getting a keratin treatment? While every salon and client is different — you’re best to book out around two-four hours of your day when getting a keratin treatment.

Your hair stylist will wash and roughly blow dry your hair. This is to remove any dirt, grease or dry shampoo from your hair before they start, as the treatment works best on clean hair. The keratin treatment will then be applied all over your hair, and left for around 30 minutes.

Once the treatment has worked its magic, your hair will be rinsed and your stylist will then start the process of applying heat to lock in the treatment. First, they’ll blow dry your hair, before straightening every single strand to give you a poker-straight style slicker than your 90s dreams.

After your hair has been straightened to within an inch of its life, you’ll be free to go. But you won’t be able to wash, style, tie up or tuck your hair behind your ears for a good 24 to 48 hours — as this can affect the treatment’s results.