Braids may appear purely decorative, but their primary purpose is to protect the wearer’s hair from things like split ends, breakage and dryness caused by abrasive daily habits and exposure to the elements. Black hair, whether natural or chemically-treated, thrives when it’s left undisturbed in styles that require no heat and low manipulation, which is why so many black women opt to wear their hair in braided protective styles.

Although box braids have emerged as one of the more popular braid styles, the issues they can cause - from scalp inflammation to hair shedding - have many questioning whether they’re more destructive than protective.

By the looks of what’s trending on some of Instagram’s most popular braid pages, knotless braids might just be the answer. These new favourites not only count the likes of Beyoncé, Justine Skye and Alissa Ashley as devotees, but they’re also being hailed as the better option for hair and scalp health, while maintaining the same look and versatility of their predecessor. Thinking about trying it yourself? Here’s everything you need to know about knotless braids…