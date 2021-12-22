Lash botox, as a concept, isn’t actually as new as it feels – it’s an add-on to the simple but effective lash lift treatment. Characterised by shiny, defined, lengthened eyelashes, the #LashBotox TikTok hashtag has over 14.9 million views with many users showing how they get the effect at home.

A solid low-maintenance beauty option, lash botox can help you cut down on eye make-up and get ready time – handy if you’re in a committed relationship with the snooze button.