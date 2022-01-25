I’ve lost count of the number of colleagues, friends and acquaintances I’ve uttered the phrase “Your eyelashes look amazing” to, only for them to respond: “Thanks, it’s a lash lift.” Often paired with a lash tint – a process of depositing darker dye into fair lashes – a lash lift semi-permanently curls the lashes open using a lifting and setting lotion.

Unlike eyelash extensions (and that includes temporary magnetic eyelash extensions), no extra length is added during a lash lift. Instead, the apparent “extra length” comes from seeing more of your natural lash. Don’t worry if it doesn’t make sense yet, it will.

So, in the interest of learning exactly how to live my best lash life, I popped on over to Brow Bar London, a Belgravia-based salon specialising in lash lifts and brow lamination. Here’s everything you need to know about the treatment – including how long a lash lift lasts.