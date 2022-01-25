A lash lift can last up to 8 weeks with proper maintenance, here’s what you should know before you book in
For example, did you know you shouldn’t get lashes wet for 24 hours after a lash lift?
I’ve lost count of the number of colleagues, friends and acquaintances I’ve uttered the phrase “Your eyelashes look amazing” to, only for them to respond: “Thanks, it’s a lash lift.” Often paired with a lash tint – a process of depositing darker dye into fair lashes – a lash lift semi-permanently curls the lashes open using a lifting and setting lotion.
Unlike eyelash extensions (and that includes temporary magnetic eyelash extensions), no extra length is added during a lash lift. Instead, the apparent “extra length” comes from seeing more of your natural lash. Don’t worry if it doesn’t make sense yet, it will.
So, in the interest of learning exactly how to live my best lash life, I popped on over to Brow Bar London, a Belgravia-based salon specialising in lash lifts and brow lamination. Here’s everything you need to know about the treatment – including how long a lash lift lasts.
What is a lash lift?
“A lash lift is similar to a perm, but for your eyelashes. It curls the lash from base to tip so that you can see the full length, which makes the lashes appear longer and fuller. This gives a more natural look than extensions and is more gentle on your lashes,” says Brow Bar London co-founder Yana Gushchina.
“Most eyelashes grow down or straight out, so by curling each individual lash you lift them to give the appearance of them growing up – which gives a beautiful, open look to the eye.
“The process begins with ensuring that all lashes are combed up and separated, then a lifting lotion is applied which moulds the lashes to the shape of the curling rod. Following this, a setting lotion is applied which sets the lash shape into place. Finally, a nourishing lotion is added to add moisture back into the lashes.”
How long does a lash lift last?
Lower-maintenance than other options (eyelash extensions require regular brushing), a lash lift can last a respectable length of time.
“So long as you take good care of them – especially within the first 24 hours – a lash lift can typically last about six to eight weeks. During those first 24 hours, it’s crucial to keep the lashes dry and try not to touch them as rubbing them too much or getting them wet can change the shape of the curl. This means no water, no heavy exercising, steam or sauna for the day following the treatment.
“After the initial 24 hours you can wear mascara if you wish, but avoid waterproof mascara as it can leave a residue on your lashes.”
Can a lash lift damage your natural lash?
“A lash lift will not damage the natural lashes, as long as you go to a licensed, professional practitioner, wait six weeks between appointments, and practise good aftercare.
“To help your lashes stay lifted and healthy we advise using oil-free make-up removers and cleansers and nourishing your lashes twice a week with castor oil to keep them moisturised and protected.”
Is there anyone who shouldn’t get a lash lift?
While a lash lift is a safe treatment for pregnant women, anyone with an eye infection or inflammation should avoid it as the chemicals could irritate the eye further, advises Gushchina.
