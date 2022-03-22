Lava lamp nails are the latest nostalgic 00s trend to sweep Instagram

The sheer volume of 90s and 00s styles thundering back into fashion seems to prove the point that everything in life is cyclical. We’ve seen butterfly clips, zig-zag partings, messy up-dos, spaghetti straps and ultra-low rise jeans all make their first resurgence, along with spiky buns and baby braids. The well of nostalgia to be mined is deep and we seem to have only just scraped the surface. That said, Rihanna was recently spotted wearing a trucker cap, which does me think we’re about to enter the chaotic evil chapter of the 00s.

One way we like to hark back to the days of Tamagotchis, Timberlands and furry picture frames is via our nail designs. Specifically, by making them look like the lava lamps we haphazardly placed by our beds or desks. Surprisingly, swirling globs of suspended liquid look intensely stylish when done on the nail – and there’s a plethora of colours and shapes to choose from. (Yes, lava nail tips are a thing.) Here are the six lava-inspired designs we can’t get enough of at the moment. Now, to find my Motorola Razr and bluetooth some ringtones to my mates…