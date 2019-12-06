This cult perfume is the ultimate gift for even the fussiest of fragrance lovers

For some reason being on the receiving end of a comment about the way I smell does wonders for my confidence.

It’s probably because there is literally nothing better than smelling good, but also because it’s so truly personal: if somebody says your hair/clothes/lipstick look nice, then sure, it likely does (should I admit that I may have dished out compliments just to fill an awkward silence? Probably not but here we are). But since fragrance isn’t a visual thing, any comments are much more likely to be genuine, and in my humble opinion it just means more.

I should probably also point out that I’ve never really had a signature scent. I’ve never found a perfume that I liked enough to single out or that has smelt like enough like ‘me’ to want to wear it every day, but I recently found myself mindlessly reaching for Le Labo’s Another 13 more often than any other bottle in my extensive collection.