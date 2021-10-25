Leomie Anderson has extensively documented her journey behind the scenes in the fashion industry, and she recently took to social media to share a video backstage at another show where, once again, the hairstylists and make-up artists were unable to cater to dark skin and Black hair.

In the video, Anderson shows her make-up being done by an artist, who used a lipstick that the model said, “wasn’t her colour”.

The clip also shows the British model getting her hair done, and how despite another make-up artist attempting to fix her make-up, Anderson ended up doing it herself as she felt “ugly af”.

Anderson concluded the video with her walking the runway and wrote that by the time she walked the show, “I wanted to go home”.