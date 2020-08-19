Can you actually be addicted to lip balm?

So is it the formula, rather than the frequency, that’s the problem? In theory, the ideal balm would have a triple-threat complex of occlusive, emollient and humectant components. However, ingredients aren’t categorised as such on the label and most formulas have only one or two of these elements covered. Humectants bring water to the skin, while occlusive and emollient ingredients stop it evaporating and replenish lost lipids. Look for a combination of at least two of these for truly effective moisturisation and avoid large amounts of those aforementioned irritants.

Petroleum jelly gets a bad rap for drying lips out further, but it’s a very effective occlusive that seals in moisture when it’s combined or layered over humectant and emollient ingredients. Similarly, animal ingredients like lanolin and beeswax have come under scrutiny for not being vegan, but their ability to span all three categories is second to none.

Once you’ve got the right balance of moisture and sealant, the final step is SPF – the skin on the lips is lighter than anywhere else on the body due to a lack of melanin-producing skin cells (their colour comes from blood showing through the near-transparent skin), so the lips are particularly susceptible to UV damage.

The answer to curing that endless cycle of apply, dry, apply? Checking your labels and stopping the mindless application. It’s worked for me. I’ve stopped licking my lips and I’m shopping smarter, meaning I don’t often feel the impulse to reapply as often. My lips are softer and less sensitive and even though the four-year-old me might be disappointed, I’m finally beating my habit.