What is lip slugging?

Lip slugging has risen in popularity on TikTok, with the term gaining over 807 million views on the app. It’s described as a conditioning treatment to help soothe cracked, dry lips.

It consists of mixing a layer of thin and thick lip products to help the moisture penetrate and repair the skin barrier.

How does lip slugging work?

According to Dr Shah (@dermdoctor), lip slugging involves applying gentle moisturiser to your lips followed by a thick lip ointment or vaseline. The key is to do this before going to bed and then leave the products on your lips overnight.