It’s the perfect manicure for any minimalist: it’s not fussy, it’s not bright; it’s simply your nails but so, so much better. You can keep the polish completely clear and let your natural nails shine through or you could opt for a polish that lends a sheer wash of light pink to add a little bit of interest. If you really want to push the boat out, there’s always the option of using a polish that has a subtle sparkle or pearlescent effect.

For the regular salon goers, we like The Gel Bottle’s Builder in a Bottle in the shade Teddy for a glossy hint of pink, or if you’re looking for an at-home polish, try Nails Inc Correct, Conceal and Heal Make-Up, £14, which disguises discolouration and strengthens nails. If you want a clear polish, Essie’s Hard To Resist Advanced Nail Strengthener, £10.99, is a great choice. We also love Dior’s Nail Glow, £25, which works to enhance the colour of your natural nails.

And if it’s simply some inspiration you’re looking for, we’ve got that covered, too…