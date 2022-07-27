Finding the best skincare routine for your skin type can be difficult – especially if you have acne-prone skin. From retinols to exfoliating acids, many active ingredients are touted for giving clear complexion results, but figuring out what actually works for you can be time-consuming and expensive.

Not to mention that experimenting with a load of different skincare ingredients can also disrupt your skin barrier and lead to irritation – something no one wants. But if you find that your skin is a little reactive and tends to dry out or become easily sensitised by skincare products, LHAs might be just what you’re looking for.