Whenever I find myself feeling stressed or anxious (even if I’m just watching a horror series on Netflix), my excoriation begins. Pick, pick, pick. I often don’t even realise I’m pulling away at the skin on my lips until they start to bleed, and by then it’s too late: they’ll look red, cracked and sore for at least a few days. Then, as they slowly begin to heal and the dead skin starts to flake away, the cycle begins all over again.

Unlike my hair, I can’t do much about getting my lips out of reach because… well, because they’re kind of attached to my face. And there’s no hiding this problem, either: I can’t scoop my lips into a bun, or style them in a clever way, which means I get comments from concerned friends and family (particularly my mum, who keeps ordering me to stop because it looks so horrible).

When I mention my habit to Stylist’s senior beauty writer Hanna Ibraheem, though, she presents me with a possible solution: 21 days of non-stop lipstick wearing. The 21 days because it’s scientifically proven to be the length of time required to form a habit, the lipstick because…?

“Because it’ll encourage you to stop picking,” she tells me. “You’ll be so much more aware when you have a product on your lips.”

And then, almost as an afterthought, she adds: “And you can try colours you wouldn’t usually try, too!”