Lisa Eldridge fans, prepare yourself for a delightful surprise. For the first time Lisa’s studio, The House of Eldrige, is on the move, popping up in Covent Garden, London.

The boutique pop-up beauty experience will open on Saturday 30 October and bring Eldridge’s make-up and jewellery lines under one roof. Attendees will also be treated to an advanced launch of her new product, Seamless Skin Foundation.