Lisa Eldridge is opening a rare pop-up shop and studio in London
- Morgan Fargo
- Published
Lisa Eldridge is one of the most respected figures in the beauty industry. This weekend, the beauty founder and celebrity make-up artist opens the doors to The House of Eldridge in Covent Garden.
Lisa Eldridge fans, prepare yourself for a delightful surprise. For the first time Lisa’s studio, The House of Eldrige, is on the move, popping up in Covent Garden, London.
The boutique pop-up beauty experience will open on Saturday 30 October and bring Eldridge’s make-up and jewellery lines under one roof. Attendees will also be treated to an advanced launch of her new product, Seamless Skin Foundation.
The best bit? When you visit, Eldridge and her team of artists will help you identify your exact shade-match in Seamless Skin Foundation, providing application tips and advice. They’ll also work with you to discover the best Velvet Lip Colour and Enhance and Define Lip Liner combination, as well as colour-match you with the Elevated Glow Highlighter.
The first 50 customers who attend on opening day (Saturday 30 October) will receive a Velvet Ribbon True Velvet Lipstick added to their shopping bag when they purchase an item, too. So, if you’re planning on going, consider getting in early for a special treat.
In the evenings, The House of Eldridge will moonlight as a space for ‘In the Lipstick Lounge with Lisa’, a series of events featuring beauty masterclasses with the beauty founder and expert, as well as informative and educational talks. Consider it the full Lisa Eldridge experience, IRL! Heavenly.
The House of Eldridge Pop-Up will run daily from Saturday 30 October, 11 am – 7 pm (12 pm – 7 pm on Sunday) at North Piazza, Royal Opera House Arcade, Covent Garden, London WC2E 8HD.