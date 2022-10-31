Lizzo just shared her 3-step skincare routine and it’s a must-try for sensitive skin types
Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
Published
While many celebrities favour 15-step skincare routines with a price tag that’ll make your eyes water, Lizzo’s stripped-back approach to skincare is surprisingly refreshing…
Whether it’s because we’re naturally nosey or obsessed with all things celebrity, there’s no denying that celebrity beauty routines are big business. But while we’re used to celebrity beauty brands that cost more than our monthly electricity bill, it’s less common to come across a celebrity-backed routine that we’re able to pick up for a few quid. Which is why Lizzo’s recent skincare routine is really quite refreshing.
Sharing her “get unready” routine via TikTok, Lizzo talked through the three products she uses on-tour to take off her make-up and soothe her “itchy, irritated” skin.
She explains that she’s been breaking out recently and while reminding us that there’s nothing wrong with textured skin, she credits the following three products for soothing irritation.
First up, Lizzo uses the Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Wash to remove her face make-up, saying it was recommended to her by her make-up artist. At £20 for a one-litre bottle, this is budget skincare we can get on board with. The formula contains a blend of niacinamide together with hydrating glycerin and panthenol to leave skin feeling moisturised rather than stripped.
Next up, she uses the First Aid Beauty Arnica Relief Rescue Mask. While we can’t get that mask in the UK, we do have access to the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream – a rich moisturiser that’s packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter, oatmeal and ceramides and a great option for sensitised skin.
Finally, Lizzo pops on Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Serum Mask – a mask that’s soaked in tiger grass to help calm irritated skin and reduce the look of redness and irritation.
With the whole routine coming in at £39.49, this is a three-step skincare regimen we can get on board with.
Shop Lizzo’s three-step skincare routine:
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Wash
First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Calming Serum Mask
Main image: Getty