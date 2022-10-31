Lizzo just shared her 3-step skincare routine and it’s a must-try for sensitive skin types

Whether it’s because we’re naturally nosey or obsessed with all things celebrity, there’s no denying that celebrity beauty routines are big business. But while we’re used to celebrity beauty brands that cost more than our monthly electricity bill, it’s less common to come across a celebrity-backed routine that we’re able to pick up for a few quid. Which is why Lizzo’s recent skincare routine is really quite refreshing.

Sharing her “get unready” routine via TikTok, Lizzo talked through the three products she uses on-tour to take off her make-up and soothe her “itchy, irritated” skin.

She explains that she’s been breaking out recently and while reminding us that there’s nothing wrong with textured skin, she credits the following three products for soothing irritation.