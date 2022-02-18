All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Make serious savings on popular brands like Olaplex, Ren, Ouai and Murad.
Back in December, Stylist collaborated with Lookfantastic to bring you (in our humble opinion) the best beauty advent calendar going. It was packed with skincare superstars, iconic fragrances and make-up gems. So, when the new year rolled around and we traversed through the longest January in history, it seemed only fitting that there was another Lookfantastic x Stylist bright spot on the horizon. Enter a 25% saving on over 3,000 items, exclusively for Stylist readers using the code STYLIST25. Yeah, we’re excited about it too.
Here’s my mini-edit of the 11 products I would add to my basket first – there’s skincare and cult haircare galore, along with a newly launched, brilliant, fluffy mascara. Have a browse but don’t delay, the code is only valid until 28 February*.
*Discount applied to RRP. Code only valid on products in this list. Offer ends 28.02.2022.
Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Balm
A godsend for irritated, dehydrated or inflamed skin, the Evercalm Balm is designed to be used as an overnight treatment. In the winter months, I use it as part of my morning and evening skincare routine as it helps to seal in serums, calm down environmentally-induced skin stress (pollution, wind, rain, UV-rays, central heating) and repair the skin barrier.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Balm at Lookfantastic, £45 (£33.30 with discount code STYLIST25)
Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum
If you need more of a hydration boost than your current moisturising routine is giving, this vitamin B5 serum is infused with hyaluronic acid to work double-time on repairing and replenishing your skin.
Shop Medik8 Hydr8 B5 Serum at Lookfantastic, £40 (£29.60 with discount code STYLIST25)
Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Coconut Curling Cream
’Lightweight’ and ‘butter’ are two words I love to hear in regards to my curl-styling products. This award-winning curling cream uses shea butter and coconut (two incredibly efficacious products) to soften, nourish and define curls and textured hair.
Shop Cantu Shea Butter for Natural Hair Coconut Curling Cream at Lookfantastic, £7.99 (£5.91 with discount code STYLIST25)
Olaplex No.3 and No.8 Bundle
Two of the most popular and effective Olaplex products – the No.3 Hair Perfector and No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask – at 25% off is something to run towards. Quickly. Designed to repair the internal damage (broken bonds) in the hair, Olaplex works wonders on chemical and heat damaged hair. I would suggest using No.3 as a pre-wash treatment and No.8 as your post-shampoo mask, for best results.
Shop Olaplex No.3 and No.8 Bundle at Lookfantastic, £50 (£37 with discount code STYLIST25)
Pixi Detoxifeye Eye Patches
I’ve used these hydrogel eye patches consistently for a few months and each time I do, I see a visible difference in the amount of water being held under my eyes and how bright the area is. I like to keep them in the fridge as it packs an extra cooling and calming punch when applied. Blissful.
Shop Pixi Detoxifeye Eye Patches at Lookfantastic, £22 (£16.28 with discount code STYLIST25)
Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
Don’t sleep on scalp scrubs – they work to decongest the scalp, slough off dead skin cells and thoroughly cleanse the hair shaft. The Christophe Robin sea-salt scalp scrub is a bestseller for a reason: it exfoliates and moisturisers the scalp in a non-abrasive, non-irritating way.
Shop Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt at Lookfantastic, £18 (£13.32 with discount code STYLIST25)
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum
I, like other desk and screen workers, find that my dark under eyes are exacerbated in the winter months when my blue light to daylight ratio is out of balance. However, using general moisturiser and reusable eye patches won’t cut it – instead, I like to use this Murad serum to firm and plump the sallow skin under my eyes. It’s formulated to hydrate the area for up to 24 hours after application, which minimises the chance of dry, flaking skin, too.
Shop Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum at Lookfantastic, £73 (£54.02 with discount code STYLIST25)
Farmacy Green Clean Make Up Meltaway Cleansing Balm
Available in a fragrance-free formula too, the Farmacy Green Clean cleansing balm holds cult status in the skincare world for its butter-like texture and the ease at which it cuts through tough make-up, SPF and dirt on the skin. Infused with lime, bergamot and orange essential oils, skin is left feeling smooth, soft, hydrated and clean.
Shop Farmacy Green Clean Make Up Meltaway Cleansing Balm at Lookfantastic, £32 (£23.68 with discount code STYLIST25)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Another incredibly popular cleansing option – 97% of reviewers gave it 5-stars – this collagen-infused balm helps to restore and maintain the elasticity, softness and suppleness of the skin. Use your fingertips to massage it into the skin to reap the full gamut of skin-loving benefits.
Shop Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm at Lookfantastic, £44 (£32.56 with discount code STYLIST25)
Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle
Rather than settle for the best of the rest, medium hair types can rest easy – there’s now an option for the non-fine and non-thick hair people. The brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, this Ouai bundle will gently cleanse, hydrate and strengthen medium-hair textures.
Shop Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle at Lookfantastic, £44 (£32.56 with discount code STYLIST25)
Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
A fluffy, non-wet mascara, I loved the my-lashes-but-better effect it left me with. Formulated to naturally curl the eyelashes, it’s a laid-back, non-spidery option to more dramatic mascaras.
Shop Maybelline Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara at Lookfantastic, £10.99 (£8.12 with discount code STYLIST25)
Main image: Stylist