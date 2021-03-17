Lookfantastic x Stylist Limited Edition Beauty Box: what’s in it and where to buy
We’ve teamed up with Lookfantastic to create a very special beauty box, full of hero products hand-selected by Stylist beauty director Shannon Peter. Here’s what you’ll find inside…
Not all beauty boxes are created equal. I would know. Throughout my seven years as a beauty journalist, countless boxes have landed on my desk. Some of them are great, containing brilliant formulas in substantial sizes that act as an intro to incredible brands, from the newest cult names to old school classics. Other boxes are, well, not so good.
So when Stylist teamed up with Lookfantastic, I made it my personal mission to curate a beauty box to rival the best of them, sourcing only the hardest-working products from brands I personally love. Plus, ones that would work for everyone, no matter their skin type or tone.
The result? The Lookfantastic x Stylist Limited Edition Beauty Box, £65.
Worth over £200 but costing less than half that amount, the box contains six effective products I can personally vouch for. Not only do they come from a handful of my all-time favourite brands (my bathroom cabinet is proof) but the formulas themselves are brilliant, lending a glow-inducing, complexion-perking hand to any face. And they come all wrapped up in a joy-inducing box.
Inside you’ll find a hefty full size tub of Elemis Pro Collagen Cleansing Balm – the most satisfyingly buttery solid cleansing balm that makes light work of melting away even the most steadfast make-up and heavy duty SPF. There’s also 111SKin’s Cryo ATP Sports Booster, an energising serum that mimics the effect of cryotherapy to brighten the complexion.
Then there’s Sarah Chapman London’s heavenly Skinesis Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask, brilliant for hydrating Zoom-weary eyes and Laura Mercier’s Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer. As a staunch primer hater, primarily because of all those silicone-heavy formulas that dry out the skin and pill away after 10 minutes, I can confirm this one does none of that. It leaves skin feeling plump, full of moisture and does a rather good job of gripping the make-up on top, too.
For hair, we’ve included Philip Kingley’s Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment, which truly deserves its cult status. Raked through hair pre-wash, it replenishes elasticity, bounce and hydration, and works wonder on every single hair type. And finally, NARS’ Mini Dragon Girl Lip Pencil: the perfect pinky-hued red shade to get you back into wearing lipstick after months off.
And I should add: we’ve also thrown in a 3 month digital subscription to Stylist (worth £6.99) so you can get your weekly magazine fix direct to your phone, to.
Be quick, though – the box is limited edition so be sure to get one while you still can.
Images: courtesy of Lookfantastic.