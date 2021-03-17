Then there’s Sarah Chapman London’s heavenly Skinesis Platinum Stem Cell Eye Mask, brilliant for hydrating Zoom-weary eyes and Laura Mercier’s Pure Canvas Hydrating Primer. As a staunch primer hater, primarily because of all those silicone-heavy formulas that dry out the skin and pill away after 10 minutes, I can confirm this one does none of that. It leaves skin feeling plump, full of moisture and does a rather good job of gripping the make-up on top, too.

For hair, we’ve included Philip Kingley’s Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment, which truly deserves its cult status. Raked through hair pre-wash, it replenishes elasticity, bounce and hydration, and works wonder on every single hair type. And finally, NARS’ Mini Dragon Girl Lip Pencil: the perfect pinky-hued red shade to get you back into wearing lipstick after months off.

And I should add: we’ve also thrown in a 3 month digital subscription to Stylist (worth £6.99) so you can get your weekly magazine fix direct to your phone, to.

Be quick, though – the box is limited edition so be sure to get one while you still can.