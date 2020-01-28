L’Oreal’s powerhouse hyaluronic acid serum is finally going to be available in the UK. Here’s why you need to add it to your routine sharpish.

The world of skincare is incredibly overwhelming. With so many new products launching day in, day out, it’s virtually impossible to keep up. However, it doesn’t have to be that hard: while there are a couple of key ingredients that are worth swotting up on (SPF, vitamin C and retinol we’re looking at you) there are also some others that are worth investing in no matter what your skin type and concern.

Number one on that list? Hyaluronic acid. Don’t let the word ‘acid’ put you off though – because unlike traditional acids (like glycolic or lactic), hyaluronic has more of a gel-like texture and doesn’t slough away dead skin cells or have the ability to cause sensitivity or irritation. Instead, it’s a super hydrator and is often described as a huge glass of water for the skin. Hyaluronic acid is a molecule that can hold up to 1000 times its own weight in water and it helps bind moisture in skin in order to keep it looking plump and hydrated. It’s also something that’s naturally produced by your body (the largest amounts of it are found in skin and eyes, FYI). That’s why it’s something that should be incorporated into your routine – and if you’re yet to find a formula that you love, listen up because L’Oreal Paris is finally launching its cult Revitalift Filler 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £24.99 in the UK.

It’s so well loved that one bottle currently sells every minute in America, and in part, that’s thanks to the formula. Most high street serums are formulated with just one type of hyaluronic acid, but this one is made up of two types for maximum efficacy. First, there’s macro molecules that help smooth the skin at a surface level, and then there’s the micro molecules which are able to penetrate skin at a much deeper level which helps give it a superior hydration boost as well as helping to make skin plump. Suitable to use both morning and night, it’s also worth knowing that hyaluronic acid is a humectant, meaning it draws moisture from its surroundings so it’s always best applied straight after cleansing onto damp skin – otherwise it could end up drying your skin out more and nobody wants that.

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £24.99

