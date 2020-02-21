“This is the only hair oil I trust against heat damage”

Finding a hair oil that both cares and protects against heat is tough. Even tougher? Finding the most effective oil for my thick hair.

Long gone are the days where the mere thought of considering a heat protectant product wouldn’t even cross my mind. Although, if my hair could have talked back then, I would have listened attentively. It’s been a tumultuous road full of various sprays, sticky creams and moisture-sucking masks to find the product that could protect my thick, black hair against the heat damage it experiences on a daily basis.

“Heat protection is important as a base layer on the hair, it protects not only from heat appliances such as hairdryers, straighteners and tongs, but from natural abrasive elements such as pollution, sun, moisture and wind,” says Gorka Arraras, head of creative at Charles Worthington Salons. More of a straight hair fiend, my naturally curly, thick, coarse hair requires an industrial strength heat protectant to help it on its way to straight hair bliss. This begs the question - how exactly can you tell the difference between hair oils? You name it, I’ve tried it, from sprays to leave-in primers: on my quest for this, at points, non-existent oil, I came to the conclusion that the thicker the oil, the more efficiently it worked on my hair. Let’s just say liquids that were too runny didn’t stand a chance. “Oils are natural moisturisers and create a film on the hair to protect it. Saying that, not all oils have heat protection, so it’s worth checking before use” adds Arraras.

After covering much of the heat protectant spectrum, I finally settled on L’Oreal Professionnel’s Mythic Oil, £14.75. Majestic in name and efficacy.

L’Oreal Professionnel Mythic Oil Original Oil, £14.75

The crucial ingredient I have to thank here? Argan oil. Already widely used in hair care, this oil has antioxidants, essential fatty acids and vitamin E to hydrate and soften hair. The formulation of the Mythic Oil is what differentiates this oil from any other. It doesn’t leave a film of residue, it has a medium, non-drippy texture and of course, the smell is fresh and warm. As much as I’d love to use the 170° heat mode on my straighteners, it simply won’t do. The Mythic Oil allows for protection up to 230°, which is around the sweet spot temperature for my hair to straighten in one application. Not only has the oil helped shield my hair from heat damage, but it provides numerous rehabilitating benefits. Over the course of the year I’ve been using this, my hair has felt smoother, silkier and each strand has looked healthier than it before. A multi-tasking oil that serves to protect and nourish coarse hair can feel as rare an idea as a one-stop-shop serum that resolves the skincare hangups you’ve always wanted to help. The Mythic Oil provides the consistency, hydration and defense that I’ve been on the lookout for.

