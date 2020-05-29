As well as raising androgen levels, Kingsley says that stress can affect our diet: “this can have a knock-on effect as hair growth and diet are closely linked”.

“Stress can make it harder for your body to absorb nutrients – and can also negatively impact the way you eat,” she explains. “Anxiety may cause you to reach for foods of low nutritional value, or even to skip meals.”

Of course, everybody deals with stress differently and to counterbalance the effects, it’s important to find a way to relax that works for you.

Kingsley has found her clients benefits from a range of tools, such as yoga, pilates and mindfulness apps. “My personal favourites being Calm and Headspace,” she says. If you’re looking for ideas on how to relax, read some of our stress-relieving techniques here.