“I washed my hair according to the phases of the moon and this is what happened”

So, is it really that much of a stretch to suggest the moon, which generates the tidal force, affects our bodies too? They are 60% water after all.

Amanda Winwood, managing director of Made for Life Organics tells me they macerate herbs and flowers into 100% organic oils for a full lunar cycle. She said, “Although the hair shaft is technically dead, hair follicles are made of tissue mainly composed of hydrogen and oxygen, the two elements that make up water, hence the belief that when the moon is full – the gravitational pull is stronger.”

As hair is particularly sensitive to change, I thought I’d put it to the test.

PHASE 1: The waxing moon phase

During this period, which includes the full moon, hair is most responsive. I kicked off with the waxing moon treatment at East London’s Blue Tit hair salon, using the salon-only Oway Herbs & Clay Peeling Cleanser. When the mixture was massaged into the scalp it felt it was on fire; blood rushed to the top of my head. My hair must have been congested because it actually changed colour at the end of the treatment. I actually think my scalp was in shock for a few days, but once it calmed down I swapped my regular products for biodynamic moisturising shampoos, conditioners and hair oils. I was surprised to find my hair behaving differently almost straight away. Shine was noticeably more lucent and ends were stronger and not drying out. Some people noticed a growth in length.

Beauty biodynamic buys for the waxing moon phase