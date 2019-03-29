Lupita Nyong’o was adamant her character in ‘Us’ had natural hair

But when she was a teenger, Nyong’o revealed she had a ‘rough time with being teased and feeling really unpretty’.

“My dad intervened and spoke to my mom about my hair, and she finally agreed,” Nyong’o explained. She visited a salon and got my hair relaxed. “I felt so much better because it was easier to tame. All the girls in my class had their hair relaxed. Very few had natural kink, so I felt a lot more acceptable.”

Nyong’o notes that the upkeep for relaxed hair was extensive and expensive. “When I was about 18 or 19, I didn’t have a job or anything, so it was really my parents paying for my hair,” she says.

“So I was once asking for some more money to get my hair done and my dad joked, ‘Why don’t you just cut it all off?’ And a few months later, I thought to myself, Why don’t I? I went into the hair salon, and I said, ‘Let’s cut it off.’ It was almost a dare to myself: Can I live without hair? He shaved it right off. It was so scary but so liberating because I went completely bald.”