Beauty

Lush is now available on Asos and it has created a brand new bath bomb to celebrate

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Lush has launched on ASOS

Cult bath and body brand Lush has launched on Asos – and the line-up includes a brand new bath bomb.

Asos is fast becoming one of our favourite beauty destinations. The e-retailer has been expanding its Face + Body offering, adding exciting brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics and, most recently, Huda Beauty. Now, Asos has added another big beauty brand to its roster: Lush.

Yep, the cult handmade cosmetics brand is now available on the website, which will stock a selection of its popular bath, body and make-up products.

You may also like

26 of the best skincare brands available on Asos

asos lush shampoo bar
Asos will stock a selection of Lush's shampoo bars.

Lush has launched onto Asos with 21 products, including its popular shampoo bars like Jumping Juniper, £8, and Honey I Washed My Hair, £8. You’ll also find a variety of skincare sets, including its cult Sleepy products, and its Best for the Loc Method haircare set, a selection of new hair products created for afro-textured hair.

You may also like

12 of the best make-up brands available on Asos

lush asos loc method haircare set
Lush's Best for the Loc Method haircare set is available on Asos.

The good news doesn’t end there. To celebrate the launch, Lush has created a brand new bath bomb, which will be sold exclusively on Asos. Named White Noise, this mood-boosting bath bomb is infused with sharp Sicilian red mandarin, earthy patchouli and toning cedarwood oil.

LUSH X ASOS Exclusive Bath Bomb Duo Set
The Lush x Asos Exclusive Bath Bomb Duo Set is limited-edition.

White Noise can only be purchased as part of the Lush x Asos Bath Bomb Duo Set, £10, where it sits alongside fan-favourite Intergalatic, a bath bomb created with peppermint, grapefruit, vetivert and cedarwood oils.

Nothing will quite beat the experience of walking into a Lush store and being hit with a wave of delicious and fresh scents, but we love the idea of having our bath bombs delivered directly to our doorsteps.

Lush also plans to expand its offering on Asos, so watch this space.

You may also like

“I used Lush’s eco-friendly skincare for a month, and this is what happened”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Lush