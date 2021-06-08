Lush is now available on Asos and it has created a brand new bath bomb to celebrate
- Hanna Ibraheem
Cult bath and body brand Lush has launched on Asos – and the line-up includes a brand new bath bomb.
Asos is fast becoming one of our favourite beauty destinations. The e-retailer has been expanding its Face + Body offering, adding exciting brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics and, most recently, Huda Beauty. Now, Asos has added another big beauty brand to its roster: Lush.
Yep, the cult handmade cosmetics brand is now available on the website, which will stock a selection of its popular bath, body and make-up products.
Lush has launched onto Asos with 21 products, including its popular shampoo bars like Jumping Juniper, £8, and Honey I Washed My Hair, £8. You’ll also find a variety of skincare sets, including its cult Sleepy products, and its Best for the Loc Method haircare set, a selection of new hair products created for afro-textured hair.
The good news doesn’t end there. To celebrate the launch, Lush has created a brand new bath bomb, which will be sold exclusively on Asos. Named White Noise, this mood-boosting bath bomb is infused with sharp Sicilian red mandarin, earthy patchouli and toning cedarwood oil.
White Noise can only be purchased as part of the Lush x Asos Bath Bomb Duo Set, £10, where it sits alongside fan-favourite Intergalatic, a bath bomb created with peppermint, grapefruit, vetivert and cedarwood oils.
Lush x Asos Bath Bomb Duo Set
Nothing will quite beat the experience of walking into a Lush store and being hit with a wave of delicious and fresh scents, but we love the idea of having our bath bombs delivered directly to our doorsteps.
Lush also plans to expand its offering on Asos, so watch this space.
Main image: Lush