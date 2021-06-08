Asos is fast becoming one of our favourite beauty destinations. The e-retailer has been expanding its Face + Body offering, adding exciting brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, MAC Cosmetics and, most recently, Huda Beauty. Now, Asos has added another big beauty brand to its roster: Lush.

Yep, the cult handmade cosmetics brand is now available on the website, which will stock a selection of its popular bath, body and make-up products.