It’s a word that strikes fear in the heart of any beauty lover: ‘discontinued’. Unfortunately, Lush has announced it is discontinuing over 100 of its products and some of its fans are upset that their favourite bath bombs and body oils will stop being produced.

The bath and body brand will be giving the chop to items across its bath bomb, bath oil, bubbles, shower, body, face, make-up, oral care, soap and hair categories. Basically, all of them.