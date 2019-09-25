Lush has launched its Halloween 2020 collection, and it includes bat and pumpkin bath bombs
Lucy Partington
- Published
From glow in the dark soap to actual shower slime, here’s every spooky item in Lush’s 2020 Halloween collection.
If there’s one ‘official’ holiday that we have to get through before we start talking about Christmas (beauty advent calendars aside, obviously), it’s Halloween.
Over the last few years it’s become even bigger and better than ever before, especially here in the UK. That means more brands are jumping on the trend too and firm favourite Lush is – as ever – going all in.
From toffee apple lip scrubs to a whole range of spooky bath bombs, there’s even shower slime in the mix, too. Yep, Lush really has thought of everything.
Here’s everything you can get your hands on from the range, so even if you’re planning to turn your lights off and pretend you’re not home to avoid trick or treaters, at least you can have a fright night-inspired bath, instead.
Lush Halloween collection 2020
Lush Punkin Pumpkin Bath Bomb
Packed with citrus oil and warm cinnamon, this little fella will turn your water a bright shade of orange while softening your skin.
Lush Toffee Apple Lip Scrub
Arguably the best product in the collection, this mix of caster sugar, bergamot oil and extra fine sea salt help slough away any dead skin on lips, while geranium oil and organic jojoba oil soften and soothe.
Lush Toffee Apple Lip Scrub, £6.50
Lush Monster’s Ball bath bomb
A singular monster’s eye that looks scarier than it smells, thanks to zesty neroli and soothing olibanum oil. It’s packed with Himalayan salt and lime oil, too.
Lush Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb
A spicy, herbal blend of patchouli and black pepper oil, once you drop it in the bath, the deep green exterior froths away and transforms the water into a rich wine colour.
Lush Ghost In The Dark Soap
This handmade soap contains lemongrass and bergamot oil, which foam up into a deliciously-scent lather. Plus, it glows in the dark.
Lush Boo! Shower Slime
Enriched with black pepper oil to stimulate skin and the soothing properties of vanilla absolute, this stuff will soften and moisturise skin. Less scary than it looks, we promise.
Lush Bewitched Bubble Bar
Inspired, we imagine, by Sabrina’s cat Salem, you can crumble this little feline under water and get uplifted with an uplifting combination of bergamot oil and blackberry. It also contains plastic-free glitter to add some sparkle to your bathtub.
Lush Bewitched Bubble Bar, £5.50
Lush Bat Art Bath Bomb
Herby notes of rosemary oil and sage oil create a relaxing bathing atmosphere and cleanse your aura. When you drop your bat in the bath, it turns your water into a gorgeous shade of dark purple.
Lush Bat Art Bath Bomb, £4.50
Lush Very Very Frightening Shower Gel
Despite the name, this shower gel is actually very uplifting. It contains fresh lemon and fig juice, grapefruit oil and bergamot oil to boost your mood. Plus, it’s vegan and palm oil and SLS-free.
Images: courtesy of Lush