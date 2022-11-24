It’s cold and dreary, and that means one thing: the time for getting out of a hot bath and straight into a pair of cosy pjs is now. Handy, then, that bath bomb favourite Lush has teamed up with fashion brand Lazy Oaf to create a collection with all your winter self-care needs.

Launching today, Lush x Lazy Oaf is a 17-item collection inspired by old-school laundrettes. It’ll be available in selected Lush shops, Lazy Oaf’s two London locations, and online at Lush.com and Lazyoaf.com.