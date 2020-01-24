For the past few weeks Australia’s bush fire crisis has been reaching devastating levels. The human impact has been felt globally, with an Australian Institute survey crediting 57% of people that have been directly affected by the most recent fires.

The bush fires have extended their effect to Australia’s animal population, and with many groups of animals reaching near-extinction already, the threat is ever-increasing. According to Australian biodiversity expert Professor Chris Dickman at the University of Sydney, almost 480 million animals have been killed as a result of the bush fires.