Lush launches limited edition soap to raise money for animals affected by the Australian bush fires
- Kiran Meeda
Keen to help those affected by the Australian bushfires, but not sure how? This soap is an easy way to start.
For the past few weeks Australia’s bush fire crisis has been reaching devastating levels. The human impact has been felt globally, with an Australian Institute survey crediting 57% of people that have been directly affected by the most recent fires.
The bush fires have extended their effect to Australia’s animal population, and with many groups of animals reaching near-extinction already, the threat is ever-increasing. According to Australian biodiversity expert Professor Chris Dickman at the University of Sydney, almost 480 million animals have been killed as a result of the bush fires.
In efforts to aid the rescue missions helping the struggling animal population during this time, Lush has launched a global limited edition blue koala-shaped soap for £5, entitled ‘All the Wild Things’’. The aim is to sell 50,000 soaps worldwide, including Australia and New Zealand, from next week.
The entirety of the profits will go straight to Lush’s own Bush Animal Fund. The fund is currently accepting grant requests for organisations who are making moves towards rescuing and protecting animals, offering first aid to them, and working to restore habitats affected by the bushfires. Crucially, the application process allows for those who aren’t registered charities, which means the scheme is enabling grassroots organisations to tackle the environmental crisis from the ground up.
The soap itself is an updated take on the original and best-selling Outback Mate. This reinvention sees the koala reshaped and reformulated with refreshing peppermint, soothing eucalyptus oils and sweet lemongrass.
Lush’s All The Wild Things soap, £5 is available to buy online now at lush.com and in Lush stores from today.
Main image: Lush.