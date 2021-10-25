14 luxury bath and body buys that actually make the greatest gifts

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Splashing out on bath and body care might seem over-the-top indulgent, but receiving a fancy hand soap for a present feels like the greatest little luxury there is…
The bath and body care beauty categories have come up trumps in the past five years. Whether it’s due to the rise of wellness or our prioritisation of self-care, the once-snubbed beauty category has had a major revamp and we’re here for it.
While “smellies” were once thought of as a boring present you might receive from a distant aunt, these days we rejoice at a bath and body gift set. Which is where the luxury market of bath and body care comes into play. While we’d all love a Byredo hand soap or Jo Malone bath oil – splashing out on luxurious beauty buys often feels way too indulgent. But receiving a luxury hand soap or cult body lotion as a gift brings about the most joy every time you use it.
So whether you’re shopping for that hard-to-please friend or getting inspiration for your own Christmas list (no judgement, we still make one too), we’ve rounded up the best luxury bath and body buys that really do make the best gifts…
Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash
Elevate your everyday essentials with this iconic hand wash. It’s slightly grainy, which helps to exfoliate and smooth dry hands with every wash – while the vetiver, petitgrain and bergamot fragrance leaves your skin smelling seriously premium.
Shop Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash at Cult Beauty, £27
Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser Ceramic Diffuser
Scent their surroundings with this luxurious diffuser. It’s waterless and cordless – meaning it sits pretty on your side while softly diffusing Aromatherapy Associates calming essential oils into the air around you.
Shop Aromatherapy Associates The Atomiser Ceramic Diffuser, £120
Bon Parfumeur Scented Hand Cream 801
Uplifting and refreshing, Bon Parfumeur’s Hand Cream 801 is packed with a trio of Italian citrus fruits which instantly transport you to the Amalfi coast every time you apply it. Dreamy.
Augustinus Bader The Body Oil
The famous formulation of Augustinus Bader skincare is now available for the body. This ultra-silky, rich oil is incredibly fast absorbing and leaves skin nourished, firm and hydrated after every single use. While £75 for a body oil might seem extreme, when given as a present you’ll lap up every use with vigour.
Byredo Rose Hand Wash
Not only does this seriously luxurious hand soap sit pretty on your kitchen worktop for all to see, it leaves your skin with the sumptuously rich scent of Byredo fragrance (this one’s their iconic Rose scent, but other smells are available too!)
Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle
There’s no greater luxury than an XXL Diptyque candle. These 1,500g offerings are perfect for indoor and outdoor use and elevate your bath-time by 1000% Figuier is a green, fruity, woody scent that envelops your surroundings with the scent of Mediterranean figs.
Grown Alchemist Soothe & Restore Hand Care Set
Treat them to the ultimate hand care duo with this hand wash and cream pairing. Packed with botanicals, the hand wash works to remove dirt and impurities, while the Tasmanian pepper, tangerine and chamomile fragrance invigorates and uplifts the senses. Plus, the cult apothecary-inspired vessels look elegant sink-side.
Shop Grown Alchemist Soothe & Restore Hand Care Set at Net-a-Porter, £45
Herlum Sandalwood & Grapefruit Hand Wash
Made in the UK with few, fine and sustainably sourced ingredients, Herlum’s hand wash is soothing and nourishing on the skin – while leaving behind a delectable fragrance you’ll be smelling all day long.
Shop Herlum Sandalwood & Grapefruit Hand Wash at Liberty London, £29
Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Bath Oil
Enriched with sweet almond, jojoba seed and avocado oils, Jo Malone’s luscious bath oils help to soften and nourish skin while enveloping your bathroom with their iconic scent.
Le Labo Shower Gel
We all have that friend who’s obsessed with Santal 33 and while splashing out on a £140 bottle of the fragrance might be out of the question, an offering of the shower gel may not be.
Claus Porto Mini Soap and Soap Dish Set
For the friend who’s as obsessed with their home-wears as much as they are their beauty routine – this trio of mini bar soaps and accompanying Portuguese porcelain soap dish is perfect.
Shop Claus Porto Mini Soap and Soap Dish Set at Liberty London, £38
Ouai Hand Lotion
Love the scent of Ouai haircare? Then you’ll love this rich and nourishing hand lotion. The ultra-large bottle looks chic sink-side, too.
Chanel Le Lift
There’s no denying that Chanel Le Lift’s iconic pebble-shaped hand cream is the chicest around. The nourishing texture envelops skin, leaving hands feeling velvety-soft for long-lasting comfort.
Tekla Organic Cotton Towels
We don’t know anybody who wouldn’t appreciate a set of ultra-luxurious towels. These organic Tekla towels are made from plush organic-cotton terry that’s woven with a graphic racing-green stripe and framed by bound edges, then hallmarked with an embroidered logo. Chic? Very.
