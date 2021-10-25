14 luxury bath and body buys that actually make the greatest gifts

The bath and body care beauty categories have come up trumps in the past five years. Whether it’s due to the rise of wellness or our prioritisation of self-care, the once-snubbed beauty category has had a major revamp and we’re here for it.

While “smellies” were once thought of as a boring present you might receive from a distant aunt, these days we rejoice at a bath and body gift set. Which is where the luxury market of bath and body care comes into play. While we’d all love a Byredo hand soap or Jo Malone bath oil – splashing out on luxurious beauty buys often feels way too indulgent. But receiving a luxury hand soap or cult body lotion as a gift brings about the most joy every time you use it.