If you’re into taking daily supplements, chances are you’re already familiar with the benefits of magnesium. A crucial mineral for regulating muscle and nerve function, magnesium has become one of the most popular health supplements around. Along with supporting the body’s natural muscle recovery – its myriad benefits also include aiding a good night’s sleep, improving PMS symptoms and even helping to reduce anxiety.

And while magnesium flakes have long been a hero ingredient in bath salts (they can help soothe achy limbs like nothing else), it seems as though their inclusion into the body care sector stopped there. Until now that is: brands are catching on to magnesium’s plethora of benefits and souping up their formulas with the much-loved mineral.

From bedtime body butters to help you to relax and unwind to miracle massage bars that aid lymphatic drainage and muscle recovery – here are nine of our favourite magnesium-packed body products for you to try…