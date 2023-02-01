All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
From soothing achy limbs to aiding a good night’s sleep, here’s why magnesium is the body care ingredient of the moment…
If you’re into taking daily supplements, chances are you’re already familiar with the benefits of magnesium. A crucial mineral for regulating muscle and nerve function, magnesium has become one of the most popular health supplements around. Along with supporting the body’s natural muscle recovery – its myriad benefits also include aiding a good night’s sleep, improving PMS symptoms and even helping to reduce anxiety.
And while magnesium flakes have long been a hero ingredient in bath salts (they can help soothe achy limbs like nothing else), it seems as though their inclusion into the body care sector stopped there. Until now that is: brands are catching on to magnesium’s plethora of benefits and souping up their formulas with the much-loved mineral.
From bedtime body butters to help you to relax and unwind to miracle massage bars that aid lymphatic drainage and muscle recovery – here are nine of our favourite magnesium-packed body products for you to try…
Lush After Magnesium Massage Bar
This genius massage bar is a must-try. It’s designed to be used after exercise and helps aid muscles and joints in need of healing and recovery. The cocoa and shea butter bar is blended with magnesium, witch hazel and arnica to help soothe tired limbs. Plus, a mix of eucalyptus, peppermint and spearmint oils help to cool muscles and minimise any aches. There’s also a ‘before’ massage bar to prep your muscles for movement and a ‘deep sleep’ bar to help you unwind and relax. Obsessed.
BetterYou Magnesium Body Butter
This fast-absorbing body butter is designed to help revive and replenish skin as well as improve elasticity. Magnesium oil is blended with coconut oil, shea butter and vitamin E to help enhance the skin’s ability to repair and function as a protective barrier.
Shop BetterYou Magnesium Body Butter at Holland & Barrett, £12.95
Alexandra Kay Time To Restore Magnesium Lotion
Blending together 10 essential oils to encourage relaxation, plus magnesium to help soothe tired muscles, this omega-rich lotion is an ideal way to wind down after a long day. Red algae and rice help to lock in hydration and reinforce the skin barrier while plant oils help to hydrate, calm and replenish.
Shop Alexandra Kay Time To Restore Magnesium Lotion at Green People, £38
Neom Bedtime Hero Magnesium Body Butter
Perfect for unwinding before bed, Neom’s magnesium-packed body butter was created to help you sleep better. Unlike the majority of sleep products on the market, it doesn’t contain lavender. Instead, it draws on the soothing properties of magnesium, chamomile, ylang ylang and cedarwood – perfect for the anti-lavender lot.
Shop Neom Bedtime Hero Magnesium Body Butter at Sephora, £36
REN Clean Skincare Kelp & Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Cream
Nourishing and toning, this lightweight body cream is ideal for use straight from the shower. It’s enriched with plankton extract and magnesium PCA that help to better the skin’s moisture balance and natural cycle of renewal. Plus, a blend of specially selected anti-fatigue essential oils work to reenergise and strengthen.
Shop REN Clean Skincare Kelp & Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Cream at Space NK, £25
Feather & Down Magnesium Soothing Sleep Butter
Working hard overnight to hydrate, soothe and help tired muscles recover, this rich balm leaves skin silky soft come morning. Relaxing essential oils plus magnesium help you drift off to sleep soundly while melting into your skin overnight for long-lasting hydration.
Kiki Health Magnesium Oil
If you want to purely try out the benefits of magnesium then this simple magnesium oil spray is perfect. Suitable for full body use, it’s a saturated solution that’s fast absorbing and easily transported to cells, allowing the whole body to benefit. Spray onto the skin after a shower or bath, as the open pores will help to aid better absorption.
Rituals Sport Magnesium Spray
Blended with ginseng, arnica and magnesium, this after work-out spray is ideal for helping tired muscles to relax and recover. The invigorating scent also helps to relax your body and mind, so it’s perfect as a pre-bedtime treat.
This Works Sleep Plus Massage Relief
Designed to be rolled over tired muscles and aching limbs, this relaxing roller ball is packed with magnesium and CBD to help soothe and provide a better night’s sleep. Use on the shoulders and back of the neck for a dreamy post-bedtime massage.
Shop This Works Sleep Plus Massage Relief at Lookfantastic, £38
Main image: Stylist, courtesy of brands