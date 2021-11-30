Magnetic lashes are the simple glue-free way to wear false eyelashes this Christmas
Reusable, hygienic and suitable for beginners, there’s not much we don’t love about magnetic lashes.
Trying and failing to apply false lashes is a rite of passage many of us choose to experience. Between tacky glue, sticky fingers and tell-tale bumps we try to conceal with eyeliner, they’re annoying and tricky things to wear most of the time.
Well, magnetic lashes – the TikTok-approved way to wear false lashes – are here to shake things up. Namely, by eliminating the need for pesky glue. Interesting.
Celebrated for being easy to apply and tweak (it’s hard to get anything right the first time), magnetic lashes have impressive staying power and can look slightly more subtle than other lash iterations. Here’s what the experts want you to know about the impressive innovation.
What are magnetic lashes?
“Magnetic eyelashes are faux lashes with a magnetic strip/band that adheres to your eyes by either sandwiching natural lashes together or using magnetic eyeliner,” explains Hel of a Beauty cosmetologist Ophelia Hamilton.
How do magnetic eyelashes work?
There are two ways magnetic eyelashes can be applied.
“The sandwich technique requires one magnetic strip lash to be placed below your natural lash line and another on top to cling/clip together,” explains Hamilton.
“The other technique is to apply magnetic eyeliner along the lash line – much like you would a winged eyeliner – and stick on the lashes, which have micro magnets along the strip/band.”
Magnetic eyeliner is a form of liner that contains iron oxides – it’s designed to attract magnetic lashes and is what keeps the eyelashes in place during wear.
Applying magnetic lashes using the sandwich technique:
Applying magnetic lashes using magnetic eyeliner:
What are the pros of wearing magnetic lashes?
Cosmetologist Ksenia Sobchak breaks down the benefits of wearing magnetic eyelashes over other forms of eyelash extensions:
- They are not messy as they don’t require glue to be applied.
- They’re cheaper than other eyelash extension options.
- They are made from reusable materials and can be applied more than once.
- They promote good hygiene as they don’t require glue to apply.
What are the cons of wearing magnetic lashes?
- They can take a lot of time to apply before they stick together. Patience is necessary.
- Magnetic lashes are not made according to the shape of the natural lashes and will usually need to be trimmed. This can take a lot of time and may not look as natural as lashes that are designed according to the shape of the natural lash line.
- They can be unstable once they have been applied and may often disconnect and fall off.
- Magnetic lash extensions cannot be bent – you have to apply them as they are which can make them look awkward when they do not correspond with the shape of the eyes.
Are magnetic lashes safe to wear?
“If applied sparingly and in the proper way, magnetic lashes will not ruin your natural eyelashes and can be considered quite safe, especially when applied with the magnetic eyeliner. You will, however, run the risk of causing damage to your own lashes if using the clipping/clinging technique daily as this will stress the hair follicles,” says Hamilton.
“Magnetic eyeliner is said to be safe but getting it in the eyes could be harmful. There’s also the risk of an allergic reaction using both techniques. These products must be used with care and you must follow the manufacturer’s instructions for best use and removal.
“Also, it’s always best to do patch tests 24-48 hrs prior to catch any possible reactions. Advisably, people with sensitive skin and eyes should avoid using products such as this.”
Is there anyone who should avoid magnetic eyelashes?
“If you have any pre-existing issues around the eyes, then it’s best to seek advice from your doctor before using such products,” advises Hamilton.
Main image: Getty