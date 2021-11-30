Trying and failing to apply false lashes is a rite of passage many of us choose to experience. Between tacky glue, sticky fingers and tell-tale bumps we try to conceal with eyeliner, they’re annoying and tricky things to wear most of the time.

Well, magnetic lashes – the TikTok-approved way to wear false lashes – are here to shake things up. Namely, by eliminating the need for pesky glue. Interesting.

Celebrated for being easy to apply and tweak (it’s hard to get anything right the first time), magnetic lashes have impressive staying power and can look slightly more subtle than other lash iterations. Here’s what the experts want you to know about the impressive innovation.