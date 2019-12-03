A study has revealed which superbugs could be lurking in your make-up bag

Deep down, you all know how important it is regularly clean your make-up brushes and sponges.

Much like the importance of wearing a coat in winter and looking both ways before you cross a road, it’s something that’s drilled into us all from a young age (probably).

But, despite the fact everybody should spend a Sunday afternoon shampooing those beloved tools, it’s a chore that the majority of us put off more often than we should, right?