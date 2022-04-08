Whether we’re aware of it or not, the majority of us have a “make-up uniform” – a routine we return to day after day for its efficiency, our skill at doing it and the effect it gives. While make-up uniforms change (what you swore by in high school is not likely to be the routine you enjoy today), the core aspect never does: they require minimal thought and never let you down.

Now, with the great, albeit stilted, return to the office in full swing, make-up uniforms have never been more necessary. The morning routine requires precision and speed – especially if you have a tendency to set three alarms and ignore them all, à la yours truly. Here, 10 women break down the make-up routines they swear by to carry them through the working day and beyond.