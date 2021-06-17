The 90s will always be an iconic decade – and one, it seems, we’re keen on frequently revisiting. Just last month, we saw Friends return to our TV screens and now, we’re constantly refreshing our Instagram pages for updates on the Sex and the City revival. Our love for the 90s has extended into our make-up bags, too.

Since stores opened in April, John Lewis has reported a 145% rise in lip gloss sales. Additionally, bold lip liners – particularly dark shades – are increasing in popularity with sales up 129% compared to this time last year. Then there’s eyes. Frosted blue eyeshadow, a trend we’ll always associate with the 90s, has “seen a dramatic uplift”, according to John Lewis. Keen to revisit some of the trends yourself? Here, we round up the best beauty products to help you nail a 90s-inspired beauty look.

Best beauty products to nail the 90s trend

Lip glosses

Gone are the days of sticky lip glosses that attract your hair at even the slightest gust of wind. Today’s formulas are comfortable to wear, deliver high-shine and look great alone or layered over another lip product.

Dark lip liners

Naomi Campbell, Brandy, Geri Halliwell and Drew Barrymore are just some of the stars who often sported a dark lip pencil in the 90s.

Frosty blue eyes

Yes, you read that right. Frosty. Blue. Eyes. It might sound intimidating but stay with us, there’s a way to make it work…

Brown eyeshadow

It may not sound particularly exciting but a deep brown eyeshadow can make a big difference to anybody’s make-up. Case-in-point: countless iconic looks by Aaliyah.

