Sales for 90s-inspired beauty products have skyrocketed, reports John Lewis. Here, we take a look at the old-school trends making a big comeback.
The 90s will always be an iconic decade – and one, it seems, we’re keen on frequently revisiting.
Just last month, we saw Friends return to our TV screens and now, we’re constantly refreshing our Instagram pages for updates on the Sex and the City revival. Our love for the 90s has extended into our make-up bags, too.
Since stores opened in April, John Lewis has reported a 145% rise in lip gloss sales. Additionally, bold lip liners – particularly dark shades – are increasing in popularity with sales up 129% compared to this time last year.
Then there’s eyes. Frosted blue eyeshadow, a trend we’ll always associate with the 90s, has “seen a dramatic uplift”, according to John Lewis.
Keen to revisit some of the trends yourself? Here, we round up the best beauty products to help you nail a 90s-inspired beauty look.
Best beauty products to nail the 90s trend
Lip glosses
Gone are the days of sticky lip glosses that attract your hair at even the slightest gust of wind. Today’s formulas are comfortable to wear, deliver high-shine and look great alone or layered over another lip product.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk
Coined “a dewy highlight for your lips”, this lip gloss leaves behind a shimmering pearlescent wash of colour. Plus, it’s formulated with shea butter to avoid causing dryness.
Shop Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk at Boots, £17
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip
As well as a high-shine, wet look finish, this Kosas gloss is formulated with nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, konjac root and avocado and primrose oil. It’s also available in four shades. Our favourite? Dip, a rosy yet natural pink.
Glossier Lip Gloss
If you prefer a classic and clear lip gloss, this is the one for you. It delivers a glassy shine and is formulated with vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep lips moisturised.
Dark lip liners
Naomi Campbell, Brandy, Geri Halliwell and Drew Barrymore are just some of the stars who often sported a dark lip pencil in the 90s.
Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone
Uoma’s lip pencils are packed with impressive pigment. But despite delivering a matte, opaque finish, they have a silky smooth texture, meaning no dragging or tugging.
Shop Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone at lookfantastic, £12
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 6
A lip liner created by a Spice Girl; it just feels right, doesn’t it? Inspired by her Posh Spice days, Victoria Beckham’s lip definers are waterproof, pigmented and don’t budge.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 06 at Victoria Beckham Beauty, £20
MAC Lip Pencil in Spice
Quite possibly the brand behind many iconic 90s beauty looks, MAC’s lip pencils are cult. The creamy texture applies with ease and comes in a wide range of nudes tones – though Spice has always been one of its most iconic shades and was named as a current bestseller in John Lewis stores.
Frosty blue eyes
Yes, you read that right. Frosty. Blue. Eyes. It might sound intimidating but stay with us, there’s a way to make it work…
Nars Single Eyeshadow in Baby Jane
This Nars eyeshadow delivers a subtle wash of blue to eyelids, making it perfect for those who want to dip their toe in the trend. To amp up the colour, apply it with a damp brush.
Stila Magnificent Metals Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow
The perfect option for those feeling a bit braver, this Stila liquid eyeshadow dries into high impact shimmer colour that makes a statement (with zero glitter).
Shop Stila Magnificent Metals Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow at Stila, £12
Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner
If you’re not entirely sold on blue eyeshadow all over your eyelids, opt for a frosty blue eyeliner instead. Marc Jacobs’ Highliner formula is known for its smooth texture and intense colour pay-off.
Shop Marc Jacobs Highliner Gel Eye Crayon Eyeliner at Marc Jacobs, £15
Brown eyeshadow
It may not sound particularly exciting but a deep brown eyeshadow can make a big difference to anybody’s make-up. Case-in-point: countless iconic looks by Aaliyah.
Laura Mercier Matte Eye Colour in Coffee Ground
Described as a “deep chocolate taupe”, Laura Mercier’s Coffee Ground is the perfect brown to wear for a subtle wash, intense smoky eye or eyeliner. A make-up bag essential.
Shop Laura Mercier Matte Eye Colour in Coffee Ground at Cult Beauty, £19.50
Huda Beauty Caramel Brown Obsessions
Inspired by tortoiseshell designs (another great trend to re-emerge from the 90s), this eyeshadow palette is packed with caramel shades in a range of finishes, including mattes, shimmers, metallics and pearlescent flakes.
Shop Huda Beauty Caramel Brown Obsessions at Cult Beauty, £27
MAC Small Eye Shadow in Satin Brun
Another classic multitasker, MAC’s Satin Brun has a velvety sheen and ashy undertones. Very 90s.
Shop MAC Small Eye Shadow in Satin Brun at lookfantastic, £15
