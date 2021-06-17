Best 90s-inspired beauty products

90s-inspired beauty is back. Here are the best products to nail the trend

Posted by for Make-up

Sales for 90s-inspired beauty products have skyrocketed, reports John Lewis. Here, we take a look at the old-school trends making a big comeback.

The 90s will always be an iconic decade – and one, it seems, we’re keen on frequently revisiting.

Just last month, we saw Friends return to our TV screens and now, we’re constantly refreshing our Instagram pages for updates on the Sex and the City revival. Our love for the 90s has extended into our make-up bags, too.

You may also like

The Rachel, the pixie and space buns: iconic 90s haircuts are set for a comeback – here’s how to recreate them

Since stores opened in April, John Lewis has reported a 145% rise in lip gloss sales. Additionally, bold lip liners – particularly dark shades – are increasing in popularity with sales up 129% compared to this time last year.

Then there’s eyes. Frosted blue eyeshadow, a trend we’ll always associate with the 90s, has “seen a dramatic uplift”, according to John Lewis.

Keen to revisit some of the trends yourself? Here, we round up the best beauty products to help you nail a 90s-inspired beauty look.

You may also like

Black hairstyles: “Why ‘the Brandy’ was the most significant hairstyle of the 90s”

Best beauty products to nail the 90s trend

Lip glosses

Gone are the days of sticky lip glosses that attract your hair at even the slightest gust of wind. Today’s formulas are comfortable to wear, deliver high-shine and look great alone or layered over another lip product.

  • Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk

    Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk
    Best lip glosses: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk

    Coined “a dewy highlight for your lips”, this lip gloss leaves behind a shimmering pearlescent wash of colour. Plus, it’s formulated with shea butter to avoid causing dryness.

    Shop Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Diamond Milk at Boots, £17

    buy now

  • Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip

    Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip
    Best lip glosses: Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip

    As well as a high-shine, wet look finish, this Kosas gloss is formulated with nourishing ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, konjac root and avocado and primrose oil. It’s also available in four shades. Our favourite? Dip, a rosy yet natural pink.

    Shop Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss in Dip at Cult Beauty, £25

    buy now

  • Glossier Lip Gloss

    Glossier Lip Gloss
    Best lip glosses: Glossier Lip Gloss

    If you prefer a classic and clear lip gloss, this is the one for you. It delivers a glassy shine and is formulated with vitamin E and jojoba oil to keep lips moisturised.

    Shop Glossier Lip Gloss at Glossier, £11

    buy now

You may also like

Best lip stains and tints for a wash of colour that doesn’t budge

Dark lip liners

Naomi Campbell, Brandy, Geri Halliwell and Drew Barrymore are just some of the stars who often sported a dark lip pencil in the 90s.

  • Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone

    Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone
    Best deep lip liners: Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone

    Uoma’s lip pencils are packed with impressive pigment. But despite delivering a matte, opaque finish, they have a silky smooth texture, meaning no dragging or tugging.

    Shop Uoma Badass MF Lip Liner in Simone at lookfantastic, £12

    buy now

  • Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 6

    Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 6
    Best deep lip liners: Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 6

    A lip liner created by a Spice Girl; it just feels right, doesn’t it? Inspired by her Posh Spice days, Victoria Beckham’s lip definers are waterproof, pigmented and don’t budge.

    Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Lip Definer in No. 06 at Victoria Beckham Beauty, £20

    buy now

  • MAC Lip Pencil in Spice

    MAC Lip Pencil in Spice
    Best deep lip liners: MAC Lip Pencil in Spice

    Quite possibly the brand behind many iconic 90s beauty looks, MAC’s lip pencils are cult. The creamy texture applies with ease and comes in a wide range of nudes tones – though Spice has always been one of its most iconic shades and was named as a current bestseller in John Lewis stores.

    Shop MAC Lip Pencil in Spice at Asos, £15.50

    buy now

You may also like

Beauty brands that nail ‘nude’ lipstick

Frosty blue eyes

Yes, you read that right. Frosty. Blue. Eyes. It might sound intimidating but stay with us, there’s a way to make it work…

You may also like

Beauty challenge: “I pushed myself out of my comfort zone with these 5 colourful eyeshadow looks”

Brown eyeshadow

It may not sound particularly exciting but a deep brown eyeshadow can make a big difference to anybody’s make-up. Case-in-point: countless iconic looks by Aaliyah.

You may also like

Best eyeshadow palettes that cater to all skin tones and budgets

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: brands

Topics

Share this article