Alexa Chung on her simple beauty routine, and how she navigates lipstick and face masks

Lockdown has thrown a lot of our routines out of sync. This has had a big impact on the way that we approach our beauty products. For some, it’s a chance to add a slice of normality to their day and for others, it all feels a bit pointless.

Alexa Chung, presenter, fashion designer and ambassador for Code8, leans towards the former. “It’s been a different vibe to my usual travel schedule,” she tells Stylist.co.uk. “Even just staying in the same country or city for this long, but it’s been quite nice. Before, there was always a suitcase at the door.”

Here, Chung talks us through her beauty approach throughout lockdown, her go-to hair routine and how she navigates wearing lipsticks with a mask.