“I discovered Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Powder Duo, £24, years ago in Allure magazine. The article referred to its founder Anastasia Soare as the eyebrow queen of Los Angeles. The product wasn’t available in the UK back then and it couldn’t be bought online either. After reading about it, the next time I went to the States, I was on a mission to find it! I had the tear sheet from the magazine with me and went to Sephora, where I tested it out in-store. I bought several shades for my kit as a make-up artist and one for myself.

“The glowing review in that magazine was one thing, but after I physically tested it myself and saw the many shades available, I was sold.

“I love that the compact has two shades to choose from. You can use the lighter shade for a more natural look and the darker one for a more dramatic effect, or in the evening. You can even blend both shades together as needed.

“I find this powder product really useful. I can quickly fill in the gaps in my eyebrows without much fuss. It is also a vital part of my kit as a make-up artist as it can achieve a whole variety of looks, from natural to avant-garde, for all of my clients. It is an all-rounder.