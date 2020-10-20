Despite being released into cinemas in 1990, Roald Dahl’s The Witches still conjures up terrifying nightmares – and it seems the upcoming movie reboot will be just as scary.

The remake, which comes to TV screens on 26 October, will follow the same plot as Dahl’s original book and has a star-studded line-up stepping into the shoes of the iconic characters we loved (and feared) in childhood.

Alongside Octavia Spencer, who will play the tough grandmother, Anne Hathaway has been cast in the prestigious role of Grand High Witch.