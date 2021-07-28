In the market for a new lipstick? Here, we round up the shades that are flying off the (virtual) shelves on Asos…
Lipsticks are soaring in popularity. Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks, while Google has seen an increase in lipstick-related searches.
Asos has also seen customers rushing to put a lipstick in their (virtual) baskets – so far this year, it has sold over 328,000 tubes. There are a handful of shades that are proving particularly popular, too.
Asos states that customers are currently favouring shades of pink and it bestselling lipstick of all time, Mac’s Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, £17.50, sells one every 15 minutes.
Applying a good lipstick can feel truly transformative – something Look Good Feel Better believes, too. Look Good Feel Better is a charity that provides cancer support to women, men and young adults to combat the visible and emotional side-effects of their treatment. One of the biggest ways it does this is through the transformative effects of make-up with its Skincare and Makeup workshops.
So, in honour of National Lipstick Day, which falls on Thursday 29 July 2021, Asos is going to donate 100% of profits from Asos.com lipstick sales over those 24 hours to Look Good Feel Better.
If you’re in the market for a new lipstick, consider purchasing one tomorrow to support a good cause. Here, we round up the bestselling shades on Asos at the moment.
The 10 bestselling lip products on Asos
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk is a cult classic. It’s a beige-pink that’s incredibly long-wearing.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk at Asos, £25
Mac Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
Asos’ bestselling shade of all time, Mac’s Velvet Teddy is a deep-tone beige with a creamy formula and matte finish.
Mac Mini Mac Traditional Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy
It’s no surprise that another bestseller on Asos is the mini version of Mac’s Velvet Teddy. This little tube is perfect for throwing in your handbag.
Shop Mac Mini Mac Traditional Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy at Asos, £12.50
Nars Air Matte Lip Colour in Power Trip
When it comes to popular lipstick shades, reds are a close second on Asos. This Nars shade is a cool-toned dark red that has a soft matte finish and feels lightweight on lips.
Revolution Pro New Neutrals Blushed Satin Matte Lipstick in Rumba
This pink lipstick has orange undertones that make it look incredible on deeper skin tones. Plus, it has a satin matte finish.
Shop Revolution Pro New Neutrals Blushed Satin Matte Lipstick in Rumba at Asos, £6
Revolution Dream Kiss Lip Balm in Watermelon Heaven
This two-in-one lip balm gives lips a subtle wash of pink. It also contains hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, shea butter and vitamin E for intense hydration.
Shop Revolution Dream Kiss Lip Balm in Watermelon Heaven at Asos, £5
Mac Matte Lipstick in Honey Love
A light beige lipstick with rose undertones, this matte finish feels comfortable on the lips and doesn’t smudge.
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco De Mayo
Another popular red is Huda Beauty’s matte lipstick in Cinco De Mayo. It’s highly pigmented, feels smooth on lips and has a buildable formula.
Shop Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in El Cinco De Mayo at Asos, £22
Revolution Pro New Neutrals Satin Matte Lipstick in Velvet
Another winner from Revolution Pro, this deep rose pink lipstick has a satin matte formula that looks great for any day or night look.
Shop Revolution Pro New Neutrals Satin Matte Lipstick in Velvet at Asos, £6
Revolution Pro New Neutrals Satin Matte Lipstick in Stripped
This dusty rose pink has proven popular with Asos customers. If the shade seems a little too light for you, deepen the edges of your lips with a darker lip liner.
Shop Revolution Pro New Neutrals Satin Matte Lipstick in Stripped at Asos, £6
