Lipsticks are soaring in popularity. Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks, while Google has seen an increase in lipstick-related searches.

Asos has also seen customers rushing to put a lipstick in their (virtual) baskets – so far this year, it has sold over 328,000 tubes. There are a handful of shades that are proving particularly popular, too.

Asos states that customers are currently favouring shades of pink and it bestselling lipstick of all time, Mac’s Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, £17.50, sells one every 15 minutes.