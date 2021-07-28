Bestselling lipsticks on Asos right now

The 10 bestselling lipsticks on Asos right now – and pink lipsticks are proving particularly popular

In the market for a new lipstick? Here, we round up the shades that are flying off the (virtual) shelves on Asos…

Lipsticks are soaring in popularity. Boots has reported a 731% increase in searches for lipsticks, while Google has seen an increase in lipstick-related searches.

Asos has also seen customers rushing to put a lipstick in their (virtual) baskets – so far this year, it has sold over 328,000 tubes. There are a handful of shades that are proving particularly popular, too.

Asos states that customers are currently favouring shades of pink and it bestselling lipstick of all time, Mac’s Matte Lipstick in Velvet Teddy, £17.50, sells one every 15 minutes.

Applying a good lipstick can feel truly transformative – something Look Good Feel Better believes, too. Look Good Feel Better is a charity that provides cancer support to women, men and young adults to combat the visible and emotional side-effects of their treatment. One of the biggest ways it does this is through the transformative effects of make-up with its Skincare and Makeup workshops.

So, in honour of National Lipstick Day, which falls on Thursday 29 July 2021, Asos is going to donate 100% of profits from Asos.com lipstick sales over those 24 hours to Look Good Feel Better.

If you’re in the market for a new lipstick, consider purchasing one tomorrow to support  a good cause. Here, we round up the bestselling shades on Asos at the moment.

The 10 bestselling lip products on Asos

