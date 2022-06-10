Iconic British brand Barry M celebrates 40 years in the business of joyful, colourful cosmetics
Vegan and cruelty-free, the brand has been a staple on bathroom shelves and in make-up bags for decades.
There are some things that instantly remind us of happiness? For me, it’s the smell of the perfume my mum wore when I was a child, the feeling of sunshine on my face, and the mirror-esque gloss of a fresh coat of nail polish. A mix of nostalgia and full-body joy, these pockets of happy moments are often (if not obviously) intermingled with brands and businesses that have been ticking away in the background too.
For example, what if I told you that the brand that made those colourful manicures of the early 90s and 00s a possibility has just turned 40 years old? Founded in North London in 1982, Barry M (the geniuses behind joy-filled colour cosmetics like crackle nail polish and glitter eyeshadow) celebrates 40 years in business today.
A staple in make-up bags, bathroom cabinets and drugstore counters, Barry M was the brainchild of Barry Mero and his wife Maxine as an answer to a perceived lack of brightly coloured, imaginative products in the beauty industry.
A vegan and cruelty-free brand, Barry and Maxine began with a range of 100 nail paints, followed by Dazzle Dust eyeshadow, lip paints, and their famous Crackle nail polish.
In celebration of the big milestone, Barry M is releasing new products and colours, from a 40-pan birthday eyeshadow palette to lip gloss, and new shades of Gelly Hi Shine Nail Paint.
Main image: courtesy of the brand