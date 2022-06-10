A staple in make-up bags, bathroom cabinets and drugstore counters, Barry M was the brainchild of Barry Mero and his wife Maxine as an answer to a perceived lack of brightly coloured, imaginative products in the beauty industry.

A vegan and cruelty-free brand, Barry and Maxine began with a range of 100 nail paints, followed by Dazzle Dust eyeshadow, lip paints, and their famous Crackle nail polish.