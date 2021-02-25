Becca Cosmetics is closing down in September 2021. Yep, the beauty brand, which is known for cult products such as its Champagne Pop highlighter and Under Eye Brightening Corrector, released a statement on Instagram and its website announcing the sad news. In the social media post, the brand cited Covid-19 as one of the reasons behind its closure. It said: “The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses. At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021.

“We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world. We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you. “Please keep illuminating your true selves. Light your own paths and push your limits. Share positivity and light the way for others as you make an impact on this world. Own your light on your own terms.”

Becca Cosmetics was founded in 2001 in Perth, Australia and has become synonymous with glowing complexions. Of course, the announcement drew an outpouring of support from its fans and left many talking about their favourite products from the brand. All of its products were centered around luminosity and, as its Glow Ambassador Kaushal stated in an open letter, it’s the brand that made many “fall in love with highlighters”. And great highlighters they were, too. In fact, the NPD Group named Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter the number one bestselling highlighter in the US in 2019. One particularly popular shade within the highlighter range is the brand’s bestselling Champagne Pop, which was created in collaboration with beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill. While it was initially intended to be a limited edition, upon launch it sold a mammoth 25,000 units in the first 20 minutes alone. As a result, Becca decided to move the highlighter into its permanent collection. Here, we round up the items you should stock up on before September.

5 Becca Cosmetics products to stock up on

