After 20 years, Becca Cosmetics is closing. Here’s everything you need to know, plus the products you should stock up on.
Becca Cosmetics is closing down in September 2021. Yep, the beauty brand, which is known for cult products such as its Champagne Pop highlighter and Under Eye Brightening Corrector, released a statement on Instagram and its website announcing the sad news.
In the social media post, the brand cited Covid-19 as one of the reasons behind its closure. It said: “The global pandemic has had an impact on everyone around the world on many levels. It has also had a tremendous impact on so many businesses. At BECCA, an accumulation of challenges, together with the global impact of COVID-19, has sadly been more than our business can withstand, and we have had to make the heartbreaking decision to close down the BECCA brand at the end of September 2021.
“We believe in you, and we believe that the beauty inside you is the light you share with the world. We are confident that the spirit of BECCA will continue to live on through all of you.
“Please keep illuminating your true selves. Light your own paths and push your limits. Share positivity and light the way for others as you make an impact on this world. Own your light on your own terms.”
Becca Cosmetics was founded in 2001 in Perth, Australia and has become synonymous with glowing complexions. Of course, the announcement drew an outpouring of support from its fans and left many talking about their favourite products from the brand. All of its products were centered around luminosity and, as its Glow Ambassador Kaushal stated in an open letter, it’s the brand that made many “fall in love with highlighters”.
And great highlighters they were, too. In fact, the NPD Group named Becca’s Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter the number one bestselling highlighter in the US in 2019.
One particularly popular shade within the highlighter range is the brand’s bestselling Champagne Pop, which was created in collaboration with beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill. While it was initially intended to be a limited edition, upon launch it sold a mammoth 25,000 units in the first 20 minutes alone. As a result, Becca decided to move the highlighter into its permanent collection.
Here, we round up the items you should stock up on before September.
5 Becca Cosmetics products to stock up on
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
One of the brand’s bestsellers, these highlighters contain crushed gemstones for a lit-from-within glow that catches the light beautifully.
Shop Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter, £30
Becca Backlight Priming Filter
Another award-winning product, this primer preps skin before make-up and gives it a gorgeous glow. It contains soft-focus pigments that blur skin and makes your complexion look healthier.
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush
For some, blusher can seem a bit intimidating but these Becca formulas are finely-milled for seamless blending and come in six skin-flattering shades. Even better, the formula contains light-scattering pigments to lift your complexion for a warm glow.
Shop Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Luminous Blush at Cult Beauty, £24
Becca Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation
Considering Becca’s commitment to products that make skin look radiant, it’s fair to say that this foundation is dreamy. The formula is made up of 21% pure pigment and 22% water to melt into skin for a natural-looking finish. Despite its ultra glowy properties, the lightweight formula also makes it suitable for all skin types, even those with oily skin.
Shop Becca Ultimate Coverage 24 Hour Foundation at Cult Beauty, £32
Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector
One of the first products to bring the technique of colour correcting to the masses, this handy pot covers up dark under eye circles and evens out skin tone by cancelling out hyperpigmentation. Upon news of Becca’s closure, it quickly sold out of stock but you can sign up to be notified when it’s back.
