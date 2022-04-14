All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Expect major savings on iconic Benefit face, eyes and brow products.
Earlier this week, we shared with you the news that Benefit is launching a dedicated online shop for discount make-up deals and flash sales called the Buh-Buy store. No, it wasn’t a dream. With major savings on classics like the cult bronzer Hoola, hearty blush Dallas and creamy highlighting stick Watt’s Up!, there’s up to 50% off the gems you’ve been buying for years.
So, to save you a job, I’ve created an edit of the nine items I think are absolutely worth the space in your make-up bag, straight from the Buh-Buy store.
Hoola Bronzer
A classic for a reason, the original Hoola and Hoola Lite are 50% off in the Buh-Buy store. A soft, diffused powder bronzer that creates a warm, glitter-free tan on the skin, it’s been a staple in my make-up bag for over a decade.
Gold Rush Blush
Combining the flush of a warm-toned pink with shimmering flecks of golden powder, this is your iridescent summer blush sorted.
That Gal Brightening Face Primer
A silky-textured primer, That Gal brightens the skin to create a smooth base for your base, blush or bronzer. Also beautiful to wear alone, the light-reflecting pigments give a subtle glow to the skin.
Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel Jumbo Size
A three-in-one brow solution, Gimme Brow volumises, tames and tints brows to create a long-wearing effect that’s resistant to water, sweat and humidity.
Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain
Pop Benetint on your lips or cheeks for a sheer, flushed glow that’s transfer-proof and lasts all day.
Watt's Up! Cream Highlighter
Rose-gold in hue, this cream-to-powder highlighter diffuses to a soft-focus glow. One to stash in your make-up bag for the perfect finishing touch.
Georgia Golden Peach Blush
Another cult item, this peach-toned blusher blends warm pinks and light oranges to create a softly shimmering, natural peach tone.
Dallas Dusty Rose Face Powder
The first piece of make-up I ever applied, there’s a very special place in my heart for Benefit’s Dallas blusher. A rosy-coloured bronze, it creates the exact look of a brisk walk in crisp weather. Can’t be beaten.
They're Real Tinted Eyelash Primer
A tinted primer, this goodie is designed to be applied to your eyelashes before you use mascara. Mink brown in colour, it gives lashes a naturally enhanced look worn alone or adheres to Benefit’s They’re Real Mascara for elongated, ultra-defined lashes.
