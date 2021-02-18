Firstly, Benefit is one of the most iconic brands when it comes to mascara. It’s the creators of bestsellers including They’re Real and Roller Lash, so when we learned the brand is extending its mascara wardrobe, our ears pricked up.

Then, there’s the magnet element. Benefit claims that the formula is enriched with magnetic minerals. This is paired up with a mascara wand that has a magnetically-charged core, which works to pull the formula up and outwards.

Sounds very impressive but just how effective is it? Our beauty team put it to the test.