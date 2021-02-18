Benefit They’re Real Magnet Mascara review: does its magnetically-charged mascara live up to the hype?
Mascara maven Benefit has created a magnetic mascara. Yes, you read that right. Here, our beauty team trials the new They’re Real Magnet Mascara.
No matter how many beauty products launch onto the market, there will always be a special buzz around mascaras. In the last few months alone, we’ve trialled BareMinerals’ serum-infused mascara for stronger lashes, Victoria Beckham’s tubing formula and most recently, Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, which went viral on TikTok.
Now, another mascara launch has hit the market and it sounds just as exciting. Enter: Benefit’s They’re Real Magnet Mascara, £24.50. We know, there’s a lot to unpack here.
Firstly, Benefit is one of the most iconic brands when it comes to mascara. It’s the creators of bestsellers including They’re Real and Roller Lash, so when we learned the brand is extending its mascara wardrobe, our ears pricked up.
Then, there’s the magnet element. Benefit claims that the formula is enriched with magnetic minerals. This is paired up with a mascara wand that has a magnetically-charged core, which works to pull the formula up and outwards.
Sounds very impressive but just how effective is it? Our beauty team put it to the test.
Lucy Partington, beauty editor
“Let it be known that I’m not really into marketing gimmicks in beauty products. That means I was pretty cynical about this new mascara from Benefit – all the talk of magnets and the magnetic core really put me off, but I was eating my words when I tried it. I’m not entirely sure the magnets that are apparently in both the brush and formula do anything, but regardless, it does add impressive length to lashes, it separates them nicely and it lasts, too. It didn’t flake or smudge on me and, importantly, it wasn’t hard to remove at the end of the day. It’s one I’ll definitely be keeping in my makeup bag.”
Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer
“Mascaras are one of my favourite type of beauty products by far. I love trying new formulas to see how long, thick and dark they can make my lashes look but when I look through a mascara description, the last word I expect to see is ‘magnet’. While I’m not entirely sure how much the magnet-enriched formula and charged wand affects the finish (it took me a good few coats to get my preferred length), once it’s on, I do like how lengthened my lashes are. That being said though, for me, it isn’t up there with some of the incredible formulas Benefit has created in the past. Long live Roller Lash.”
Benefit They're Real Magnet Mascara
Main image: Stylist.co.uk