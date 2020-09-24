Best affordable foundations under £20: these inexpensive base products are suitable for all skin tones

Posted by for Make-up

From Morphe 2 and L’Oreal to Lottie London and NYX, there’s a wide range of high quality foundations at low price points.

When it comes to building a beauty kit, foundations are key for many. However, like many other beauty products, there’s a misconception that higher quality comes with a higher price point.

Of course, this isn’t the case at all. The high street is filled with numerous affordable foundations that don’t require spending a large amount of money. In fact, a lot of these inexpensive options are firm favourites of the Stylist beauty team.

Here’s our pick of the best foundations under £20 – proving a good base needn’t cost a lot.

You may also like

Most inclusive foundations: the best base products with wide shade ranges

You may also like

“I tried the ‘filtered foundation’ TikTok hack, and it was a slightly stressful journey”

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Brands / designed by Matt Phare

Topics

Share this article