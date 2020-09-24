From Morphe 2 and L’Oreal to Lottie London and NYX, there’s a wide range of high quality foundations at low price points.
When it comes to building a beauty kit, foundations are key for many. However, like many other beauty products, there’s a misconception that higher quality comes with a higher price point.
Of course, this isn’t the case at all. The high street is filled with numerous affordable foundations that don’t require spending a large amount of money. In fact, a lot of these inexpensive options are firm favourites of the Stylist beauty team.
Here’s our pick of the best foundations under £20 – proving a good base needn’t cost a lot.
Morphe 2 Hint Hint Skin Tint
Sheer but buildable, this fluid tint blends seamlessly onto skin for a natural and glowy finish.
NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
One small dollop of this foundation delivers an intense hit of glow. Dot it around the face with a dense foundation brush and blend it in.
NYX Professional Makeup Born to Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation, £10
Lottie London Velvet Skin Tint
A combination of soft-focus pigments, hyaluronic acid and coconut extract leaves skin feeling hydrated and looking smoother.
Maybelline Fit Me Matte & Poreless Liquid Foundation
Perfect for normal to oily skin types, this mattifying foundation contains micro-powders that control shine and excess oil.
Sleek MakeUP Life Proof Foundation Med/Full Coverage
Available in 24 shades, this foundation is sweat-proof and oil-free to leave skin smooth and maintain a balanced complexion.
The Ordinary Coverage Foundation
Much like the rest of its product line-up, this foundation from The Ordinary contains suspended colour pigments to ensure a natural-looking finish on skin.
L’Oreal Paris True Match Liquid Foundation
This L’Oreal foundation has earned cult status thanks to its inclusive 40-shade range. Plus, the formula contains hyaluronic acid for a healthy and hydrated complexion.
XX Revolution Glow Skin Foundation
If you’re a fan of a radiant finish, look no further. XX Revolution’s foundation contains illuminating pearl particles for a lit-from-within glow.
Main image: Brands / designed by Matt Phare