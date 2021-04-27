A go-to for clothing and shoes, Asos also has a very impressive beauty offering. Here, we round up our favourite make-up brands available on the e-retailer.
If you’re anything like us, you’ve had a fair few black and white Asos bags land on your doorstep over the last year.
And while they were most likely packed with WFH-appropriate loungewear, we’ve been spending a lot of our time scrolling through Asos’ Face + Body category.
Many people tend to forget that the e-retailer has a huge offering from hair, make-up, skincare, nail, fragrance, body care and sun care brands. We’ve already given you the run down on its impressive skincare selection but don’t forget to take a look at the make-up section, too.
While you can expect to find cult brands such as Maybelline and L’Oreal Paris, you’ll also find social media favourites like Charlotte Tilbury and Huda Beauty, as well as exclusive products from Mac.
Here, we round up our favourite make-up brands available on Asos. Pay day is just around the corner, after all.
Best make-up brands available on Asos
Huda Beauty
Launched by Huda Kattan in 2031, Huda Beauty skyrocketed to cult status thanks to a long list popular products, including its Liquid Matte Lipsticks and highly-pigmented eyeshadow palettes. Any time something launches, you’re bound to see it all over Instagram and TikTok.
Try: Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette at Asos, £56
Mac
Celebrating inclusivity and setting beauty trends since it launched in 1984, Mac is one of the biggest beauty brands around. And yes, it’s available on Asos. In fact, the brand often launches products exclusively via the e-retailer, like its Glow Play blushers.
Axiology
When Ericka Rodriquez began creating vegan lipsticks, she didn’t anticipate it would lead to a brand that sits in over 100 Ulta stores across the U.S. Thankfully, Axiology is now available in the U.K. via Asos. It delivers impressive formulas, all of which are made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients.
Try: Axiology The Balmies Lip Cheek and Eye Balm Semi Matte at Asos, £12
Uoma
Pronounced ‘Oma’ (uh-mah), Uoma was launched by Nigerian-born entrepreneur Sharon Chuter. Every product in the brand’s line-up celebrates Chuter’s African heritage, champions inclusivity and is designed to empower its customers.
Try: Uoma Beauty Double Take Sculpt and Strobe Stick at Asos, £34.50
Maybelline
One of the biggest affordable beauty brands around, you’re bound to have had one, two or a few Maybelline products in your make-up bag at some point. Beginning in 1913, Maybelline is now available in over 129 countries and many of its products go viral – like this Sky High mascara, which recently did the rounds on TikTok.
Try: Maybelline Sky High Lash Sensational Mascara at Asos, £9.99
Eylure
Creating flattering, eye-defining false lashes for over 60 years, Eylure has a large selection for every occasion. And if you find applying false lashes too fiddly, don’t worry. Eylure is continuously creating clever innovations, like this eyeliner glue.
Try: Eylure Line and Lash Black Lash Glue and Liner Pen at Asos, £9.95
Charlotte Tilbury
After more than 20 years as a celebrity make-up artist, Charlotte Tilbury finally launched her eponymous beauty range to the delight of, well, everybody. Since then, we’ve been introduced to some of our all-time favourites, such as its Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray and Airbrush Bronzer.
L'Oréal Paris
Another popular affordable brand, L’Oréal Paris has been running for more than 110 years and sells a wide range of make-up products, including numerous cult mascaras and foundations.
Try: L’Oréal Paris Glow Cherie Natural Glow Enhancer at Asos, £9.99
Iconic London
You might have seen Iconic London on social media (this setting spray has been particularly popular on TikTok) – and for good reason. It creates products that you help you nail the latest beauty trends, from halo eyes to soap brows.
NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
For NYX Professional Makeup, inclusivity and freedom to express yourself has always lay at the heart of what it creates. From luminous foundations to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, it has a large offering of professional-level formulas with purse-friendly price tags.
Try: NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation at Asos, £8
Becca Cosmetics
Ever since Becca Cosmetics announced that it will be closing down at the end of September 2021, many of us have rushed to stock up on our favourite products – namely, its bestselling Champagne Pop highlighter. The stampede has left to many products sold out on various retailers but it’s all still available on Asos…
Try: Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter at Asos, £30
Urban Decay
When Urban Decay entered the beauty sphere, it was a breath of fresh air. Alongside its iconic Naked palettes, it brought a wide range of colours onto the market. From electric blue and deep purple to lime green and neon yellow, its products liven up our make-up bags.
