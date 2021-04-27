If you’re anything like us, you’ve had a fair few black and white Asos bags land on your doorstep over the last year.

And while they were most likely packed with WFH-appropriate loungewear, we’ve been spending a lot of our time scrolling through Asos’ Face + Body category.

Many people tend to forget that the e-retailer has a huge offering from hair, make-up, skincare, nail, fragrance, body care and sun care brands. We’ve already given you the run down on its impressive skincare selection but don’t forget to take a look at the make-up section, too.