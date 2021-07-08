Best blue eyeshadows

Best blue eyeshadows: how to nail this season’s biggest make-up look

From Chanel to Off White, blue eyeshadow has made an appearance on some of the biggest catwalks of the moment.

After a year of ditching our make-up bags in favour of elaborate skincare routines, we’re trying to navigate wearing products now that social plans are finally back on the table. And one of this summer’s biggest make-up trends is allowing us to come back with a bang.

Blue eyeshadow is everywhere. Just this week, we’ve seen intense, inky blue graphic eyeliner take centre stage at Chanel’s haute couture fall-winter 2021 show. Here, models wore matte black eyeliner in their waterline with denim blue eyeshadow blended to soften the severity of the graphic eye.

If you’re looking for a more wearable way into the trend, take cue from Off White’s fall-winter 2021 show. Here, models like Joan Smalls were given a splash of teal eyeshadow that was concentrated on the inner corners of their eyes.

Joan Smalls walks the runway during the Off-White Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show

Blue eyeshadow has also been a go-to shade for many celebrities. Just last month, Bridgeton actor Nicola Coughlan stunned at the BAFTAs with a dramatic wash of vibrant cobalt all over her eyelids.

Coughlan later opted for a pastel cornflower blue eye look during a recent Wimbledon performance, showing just how versatile blue eye make-up can be.

If you’re keen to give this season’s biggest make-up trend a go, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite eye shadows below, from deep, ultramarine to 90s-style baby blue and everything in between.

Best blue eyeshadows to try

