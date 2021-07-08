After a year of ditching our make-up bags in favour of elaborate skincare routines, we’re trying to navigate wearing products now that social plans are finally back on the table. And one of this summer’s biggest make-up trends is allowing us to come back with a bang.

Blue eyeshadow is everywhere. Just this week, we’ve seen intense, inky blue graphic eyeliner take centre stage at Chanel’s haute couture fall-winter 2021 show. Here, models wore matte black eyeliner in their waterline with denim blue eyeshadow blended to soften the severity of the graphic eye.