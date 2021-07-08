From Chanel to Off White, blue eyeshadow has made an appearance on some of the biggest catwalks of the moment.
After a year of ditching our make-up bags in favour of elaborate skincare routines, we’re trying to navigate wearing products now that social plans are finally back on the table. And one of this summer’s biggest make-up trends is allowing us to come back with a bang.
Blue eyeshadow is everywhere. Just this week, we’ve seen intense, inky blue graphic eyeliner take centre stage at Chanel’s haute couture fall-winter 2021 show. Here, models wore matte black eyeliner in their waterline with denim blue eyeshadow blended to soften the severity of the graphic eye.
If you’re looking for a more wearable way into the trend, take cue from Off White’s fall-winter 2021 show. Here, models like Joan Smalls were given a splash of teal eyeshadow that was concentrated on the inner corners of their eyes.
Blue eyeshadow has also been a go-to shade for many celebrities. Just last month, Bridgeton actor Nicola Coughlan stunned at the BAFTAs with a dramatic wash of vibrant cobalt all over her eyelids.
Coughlan later opted for a pastel cornflower blue eye look during a recent Wimbledon performance, showing just how versatile blue eye make-up can be.
If you’re keen to give this season’s biggest make-up trend a go, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite eye shadows below, from deep, ultramarine to 90s-style baby blue and everything in between.
Best blue eyeshadows to try
NARS Single Eyeshadow in Outremer
Vibrant yet wearable, take this eyeshadow all over your eyelid like Coughlan at the BAFTAs – or, ease yourself in and use it for a striking winged liner.
Glossier Skywash in Pool
The exact product used on Coughlan for her Wimbledon appearance, this pretty periwinkle blue was inspired by Southwest landscapes.
Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24 Hour Cream Colour - Metallic in Fireworks
These clever pigments can be used for anything and deliver a gorgeous metallic finish.
Shop Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix 24 Hour Cream Colour - Metallic in Fireworks at Cult Beauty, £18
MAC Small Eye Shadow in Electric Eel
MAC’s cult single eyeshadows come in every shade under the sun but this is one of our favourites. Buff it into your inner corners for an impactful look.
Shop MAC Small Eye Shadow in Electric Eel at lookfantastic, £13.50
Lancome Hypnôse Drama Eyeshadow Palette in 15 Bleu Hypnôtique
If you’re slightly hesitant to try blue, this is the eyeshadow palette for you. It comes with a pearly white, flattering gold and standard black to help you achieve a balanced look.
Shop Lancome Hypnôse Drama Eyeshadow Palette in 15 Bleu Hypnôtique at Lancome, £38.25
Surratt Artistique Eyeshadow in Minuit
Surratt’s eyeshadows are a dream at blending. Use it dry for a subtle wash of colour or dampen your brush to intensify the pigment.
Shop Surratt Artistique Eyeshadow in Minuit at Cult Beauty, £18
Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Turquoise
Scribble the eyeliner pen along your lash line and blend it out with an eyeshadow brush for the perfect turquoise smoky eye.
Shop Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Turquoise at Space NK, £25
Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Midnight
The formula for this Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeshadow is inspired by the healing and protective power of crystals. This navy blue shade has flecks of silver pearl and is infused to amethyst to bring prosperity and abundance.
Shop Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre in Midnight at Victoria Beckham Beauty, £30
Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Radium
This electric blue has mega colour payoff. You can use it wet or dry and it can be layered for a more striking finish.
Kosas 10-Second Eyeshadow in Nitrogen
Hinted in its name, this liquid eyeshadow is a quick and easy way to achieve a dramatic eye. It goes on like watercolour – but be quick to blend, it dries in seconds.
Stila Vivid & Vibrant Eyeshadow Duo in Sapphire Duo
This eyeshadow duo has a rich, navy blue on one side and metallic sheen on the other to create a beautiful, sparkly look.
Shop Stila Vivid & Vibrant Eyeshadow Duo in Sapphire Duo at Stila, £9.50
Depixym Emulsion in #0446
Channel your inner artist with this Depixym emulsion. It can be used as eyeshadow or eyeliner – and if you’re looking for a dramatic uniform look, you can use it as lipstick and even nail varnish, too.
Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Glitter Shot Eyeshadow in Louder Blue
This small eyeshadow is packed with 3D effect pearl particles for a wet-look shine that shimmers every time you blink.
Shop Yves Saint Laurent Sequin Crush Mono Glitter Shot Eyeshadow in Louder Blue at lookfantastic, £24
Main image: brands