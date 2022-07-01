Blame our obsession with Euphoria, the resurgence of Y2K beauty trends or the fact that we’re all feeling more joyful to be out and about in the world again because make-up is having a shake-up, and people are officially having fun with beauty again.

Gone are the days when ‘no make-up make-up’ was the only beauty trend doing the rounds; this summer, coloured eyeliner is having its moment in the spotlight – and how you wear it is just as important as the colour you choose.