It’s official: coloured eyeliner is 2022’s biggest summer beauty trend
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
This summer’s beauty mantra? Bold is always better.
Blame our obsession with Euphoria, the resurgence of Y2K beauty trends or the fact that we’re all feeling more joyful to be out and about in the world again because make-up is having a shake-up, and people are officially having fun with beauty again.
Gone are the days when ‘no make-up make-up’ was the only beauty trend doing the rounds; this summer, coloured eyeliner is having its moment in the spotlight – and how you wear it is just as important as the colour you choose.
From graphic floating liner to full-face doodles, this summer’s eyeliner looks are bold, daring and seriously stand-out. TikTok is full of eyeliner tutorials, each as unique and mesmerising as the next.
Fancy trying the trend yourself? Here are some of the best products, from pastel to neon and everything in-between.
10 coloured eyeliners to try in 2022
Glossier No. 1 Pencil
Glossier’s new eyeliner pencils come in 10 demi-matte, high-pigment shades and are perfect for creating crisp eye looks on every skin tone.
Barry M Cosmetics Hi Vis Bold Waterproof Eyeliner
A major player in the coloured eyeliner game, Barry M’s collection of liners are waterproof and long-lasting.
Shop Barry M Cosmetics Hi Vis Bold Waterproof Eyeliner at Lookfantastic, £3.99
19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil
These make-up multi-taskers can be used as all-over face colour. From scribbling on your cheeks, gliding over your lips, defining your lids or contouring – one pencil does the lot.
Shop 19/99 Beauty Precision Colour Pencil at Cult Beauty, £19
KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner
If you want to make sure your liner look isn’t going to budge, KVD Beauty has you covered. Once set, these little beauties aren’t going anywhere.
Buy KVD Beauty Tattoo Pencil Liner Waterproof Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner at Feelunique, £19
Shiseido Kajal InkArtist Kabuki Eyeliner
In three glimmering shades, Shiseido’s Kajal InkArtist Kabuki Eyeliner give a gorgeous jewel tone and striking definition.
Shop Shiseido Kajal InkArtist Kabuki Eyeliner at Cult Beauty, £24
3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner
When playing with coloured liner, liquid is sometimes easier to control. These 3INA liner pens are perfect for doodling and drawing until your heart’s content.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner at Lookfantastic, £13.95
Revolution Pro x Influencer Overnight Artistry Liner Tin
This collection of 10 coloured liners is an absolute bargain (and must have) for the festival season ahead.
Shop Revolution Pro x Influencer Overnight Artistry Liner Tin, £10
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil
Urban Decay knows how to make longwear make-up. Don’t let the creamy formula fool you – once these liners have set, they won’t budge until you choose to remove them.
Shop Urban Decays 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil at Cult Beauty, £18
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil
Great for chunky liner and full eyeshadow looks, these vibrant NYX pencils are fab.
Shop NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil at Feelunique, £3.85
By Beauty Bay Technidaze Aquavated Liner Palette
Want neon colour? This water-activated palette is like a watercolour paint set for your skin. But way, way brighter.
Main image: Getty