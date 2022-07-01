best coloured eyeliner
Make-up

It’s official: coloured eyeliner is 2022’s biggest summer beauty trend

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

This summer’s beauty mantra? Bold is always better.

Blame our obsession with Euphoria, the resurgence of Y2K beauty trends or the fact that we’re all feeling more joyful to be out and about in the world again because make-up is having a shake-up, and people are officially having fun with beauty again. 

Gone are the days when ‘no make-up make-up’ was the only beauty trend doing the rounds; this summer, coloured eyeliner is having its moment in the spotlight – and how you wear it is just as important as the colour you choose.

From graphic floating liner to full-face doodles, this summer’s eyeliner looks are bold, daring and seriously stand-out. TikTok is full of eyeliner tutorials, each as unique and mesmerising as the next.

Fancy trying the trend yourself? Here are some of the best products, from pastel to neon and everything in-between. 

10 coloured eyeliners to try in 2022

Main image: Getty